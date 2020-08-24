$2.5 Bn Operating Room Integration Market By Component, Application, End Use, Device And Region - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operating Room Integration Market By Component, By Application, By End Use, By Devices, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Operating Room Integration Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.The market is dominated by a wide number of companies operating in this sector. Key players are focused on introducing new strategies, such as regional expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, expanding their product portfolio by technology developments, alliances and distribution deals to increase their sales share and to mark their position in the operating room integration industry.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Steris PLC are the forerunners in the Operating Room Integration Market. Companies such as Olympus Corporation, Barco NV, Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Skytron, LLC, Brainlab AG, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Steris PLC, Olympus Corporation, Canon, Inc., Barco NV, Getinge AB, Brainlab AG, Skytron, LLC, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG. Recent Strategies Deployed Partnerships, Collaborations, and AgreementsApr-2019: Barco collaborated with Caresyntax, the leader in vendor-neutral software solutions for surgical automation, analytics, and AI. The collaboration strengthened the value proposition of both parties and accelerated the next level developments for the Nexxis digital platform.Apr-2019: Steris signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. Under this agreement, Steris aimed to supply the agency with integrated operating room components, accessories, and services.Apr-2019: Karl Storz came into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. Following this agreement, the former company has been supplying the agency with integrated operating room components, accessories, and services. Acquisitions and MergersSep-2019: Stryker signed an agreement to acquire point-of-care imaging company Mobius Imaging and sister firm GYS Tech, doing business as Cardan Robotics. The acquisition is expected to add expertise in advanced imaging and robotics, as well as a robust product pipeline and is expected to allow the spine division to provide more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support. Product Launches and Product ExpansionsFeb-2020: Barco introduced Barco Insights, a new cloud-based internet of things solution for enhanced projector management. The connectivity platform enabled and streamlined remote monitoring and serviceability. Barco Insights includes live dashboards where operators can monitor real-time information on the projector's operating and environmental conditions, enabling them to discover and troubleshoot issues more easily.Jan-2020: Barco India released its next-generation wireless conferencing solution, the ClickShare Conference. This solution is based on the concept of BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting). Whether used in huddles spaces, meeting rooms or boardrooms, ClickShare Conference works seamlessly with the videoconferencing software, the camera brand, the laptop, and makes remote meetings.Apr-2019: Getinge unveiled the new mobile operating room (OR) table, the Maquet Lyra. The table offers the stability and functionality needed for almost all surgical disciplines. This table has improved functionality and increased cost-effectiveness in the OR.Mar-2019: Stryker launched four visualization tools for surgical arthroscopy to improve efficiency and patient outcomes. These tools are HipCheck, HipMap, the 1688 Advanced Imaging Modalities (AIM) 4K Visualization Platform, and the Connected OR Hub.Jan-2019: Olympus introduced nCare, an easy-to-use, reliable, and secure networked medical recorder; and VaultStream, a cutting-edge medical content management solution within the hospital network. The nCare medical recorder and the VaultStream medical content management system support efficient clinical workflows and safeguard recorded images and videos while providing flexibility in various healthcare environments. Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. 