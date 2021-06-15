$ 2.44 Billion Growth Expected In Global Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas turbine market is expected to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gas turbine market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The gas turbine market is driven by the enhanced efficiency of gas turbines. In addition, the development of GTCC and IGCC technologies is expected to trigger the gas turbine market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Major Five Gas Turbine Market Participants:
Ansaldo Energia Spa: The company offers gas turbines such as GT36-S5, GT36-S6, and GT26.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.: The company offers heavy-duty gas turbines for industrial and utility applications.
Capstone Turbine Corp.: The company offers gas turbines such as C1000S, C800S, and C600S.
Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers gas turbines under its subsidiary Solar Turbines.
General Electric Co.: The company offers gas turbines with individual output ranging from 34 MW to 571 MW.
Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gas turbine market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Heavy-duty Gas Turbine
- Aeroderivative Gas Turbine
- End-user
- Power Generation
- Mobility
- Oil And Gas
- Others
- Technology
- CCGT
- OCGT
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America
