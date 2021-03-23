$ 2.43 Billion Growth In Global Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury perfume market is expected to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury perfume market is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the luxury perfume market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The luxury perfume market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Luxury Perfume Market Participants:

Chanel Ltd.

Chanel Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Haute couture, Fashion, Fine Jewelry, Watches, and Others. The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes for men and women such as Coco Mademoiselle, Gabrielle Chanel, Chance, Bleu de CHANEL, Platinum Egoïste, and Egoïste.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA operates its business through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Others. The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes through its brands such as ALAÏA, Chloé, and Alfred Dunhill.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates its business through Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes through its brands such as CALVIN KLEIN, HUGO BOSS, and Tiffany.

Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury perfume market is segmented as below:

End-user

Women



Men



Unisex

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

The luxury perfume market is driven by demand from the millennial population. In addition, other factors such as replenishing personal grooming are expected to trigger the luxury perfume market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

