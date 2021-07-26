$2.34 Billion In Biosensors In Life Sciences Market From Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosensors in the life sciences market are poised to grow by USD 2.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.
The report on the biosensors in the life sciences market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of biosensors in drug analysis, the increasing demand for rapid detection methods for identifying foodborne pathogens, and the advances in biosensor technology.
The biosensors in life sciences market analysis include application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the advances in biosensor technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biosensors in life sciences market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biosensors in the life sciences market cover the following areas:
Biosensors In Life Sciences Market SizingBiosensors In Life Sciences Market ForecastBiosensors In Life Sciences Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.
- BIOLAN MICROBIOSENSORES SL
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Canvax Biotech SL
- CapSenze HB
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Oxford Molecular Biosensors
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Pharmacology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.
- BIOLAN MICROBIOSENSORES SL
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Canvax Biotech SL
- CapSenze HB
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Oxford Molecular Biosensors
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
