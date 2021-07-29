$ 2.22 Billion Growth Expected In Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail self-checkout terminals market is poised to grow by USD 2.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
The report on the retail self-checkout terminals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation and technology.
The retail self-checkout terminals market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the evolution of NFC technology as one of the prime reasons driving the retail self-checkout terminals market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The retail self-checkout terminals market covers the following areas:
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market SizingRetail Self-checkout Terminals Market ForecastRetail Self-checkout Terminals Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bollore SA
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- ECRS Software Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- ITAB Group
- NCR Corp.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Pan-Oston
- Slabb Inc.
- Toshiba International Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Market segments
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Comparison by Product
- Cash and cashless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic comparison
- Geographic segmentation
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bollore SA
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- ECRS Software Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- ITAB Group
- NCR Corp.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- NCR Corp.
- Pan-Oston
- Slabb Inc.
- Toshiba International Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- List of abbreviations
- Research methodology
