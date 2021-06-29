$ 2.17 Bn Growth Expected In Aluminum Foil Packaging Market In Metal & Glass Containers Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum foil packaging market is poised to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum foil packaging market is poised to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the aluminum foil packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing global commercial foodservice market, the rising demand from the pharmaceutical blister packaging market in the US, and the growing global flexible lid stock packaging market.

The aluminum foil packaging market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing global flexible lid stock packaging market as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum foil packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aluminum foil packaging market covers the following areas:

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market SizingAluminum Foil Packaging Market ForecastAluminum Foil Packaging Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenerio

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

