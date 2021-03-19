$ 2.15 Billion Growth In Global Board Games Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies For New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board games market is poised to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board games market is poised to grow by USD 2.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The report on the board games market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay.

The board games market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing support through crowdfunding platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The board games market covers the following areas:

Board Games Market SizingBoard Games Market ForecastBoard Games Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

