$ 2.13 Bn Growth Opportunity In Feed Premix Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed premix market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Feed Premix Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), BASF SE ( Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), DLG Amba ( Denmark), and Hi-Nutrients International ( Nigeria).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others. The poultry segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The feed premix market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed premix and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed premix market in APAC is driven by rapid population growth and increasing consumption of meat. China is the key market for feed premix in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global feed premix market is driven by the increased focus on animal health. The increasing prevalence of various animal diseases is one of the major concerns in the livestock industry. Hence, strengthening the immunity of animals is essential to combat health risks posed by livestock diseases. This is resulting in a surge in the demand for high-quality feed concentrates and premixes that enhance the health of animals as well the productivity. Moreover, livestock farm operators need to comply with several safety regulations that focus on animal health. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market.

