$ 19.51 Bn Growth In Corporate Training Market In The US During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Education Services Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the corporate training market in the US to grow by USD 19.51 billion at over 10% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The corporate training market in US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The corporate training market in us analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in US growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The corporate training market in us covers the following areas:
Corporate Training Market in US SizingCorporate Training Market in US ForecastCorporate Training Market in US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
