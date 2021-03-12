$ 19.5 Billion Growth In Global Sleepwear And Loungewear Market During 2020-2024 | Demand For Designer & Premium Sleepwear And Loungewear To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing a CAGR of almost 9%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for designer & premium sleepwear and loungewear will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Sleepwear



Loungewear

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40816

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the sleepwear and loungewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market trends

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sleepwear and loungewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market - Global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented by product (compression wear and shapewear) and distribution channel (offline and online), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Lingerie Market - Global online lingerie market is segmented by product (bras, panties, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

doEurope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing

Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear

Celebrity endorsements

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Chantelle Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

L Brands Inc.

MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-19-5-billion-growth-in-global-sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-during-2020-2024--demand-for-designer--premium-sleepwear-and-loungewear-to-boost-growth--technavio-301244938.html

SOURCE Technavio