$ 19.5 Billion Growth In Global Sleepwear And Loungewear Market During 2020-2024 | Demand For Designer & Premium Sleepwear And Loungewear To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing a CAGR of almost 9%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for designer & premium sleepwear and loungewear will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Sleepwear
- Loungewear
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the sleepwear and loungewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size
- Sleepwear and Loungewear Market trends
- Sleepwear and Loungewear Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may threaten the growth of the market.
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- doEurope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing
- Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear
- Celebrity endorsements
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Authentic Brands Group LLC
- Chantelle Group
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Wacoal Holdings Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
