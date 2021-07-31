$ 187.99 Bn Growth In Engineering Services Outsourcing Market During 2021-2025 | Analysing Growth For IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across...

Technavio's latest offering, Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .

The engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 187.99 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 23%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as cost savings from lower labor wages, reduced time to market, and improved access to emerging markets will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse will restrict the market growth.

Growing focus on core competencies and the lack of in-house expertise will have a positive impact on the market. On the other hand, growing concerns over loss of business control and management of dispersed teams are huge challenges in the industry.

Company Profiles

The engineering services outsourcing market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, Capgemini Services SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the engineering services outsourcing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others. The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Sourcing

Comparison by sourcing

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by sourcing

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Price driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

Alten GmbH

Aricent Group

HCL Technologies

Infosys

RLE International Group

TCS

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

