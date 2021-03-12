$ 18.8 Billion Growth In Global Paper Notebooks Market 2020-2024 | Key Insights On Major Segments | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper notebooks market is expected to grow by USD 18.8 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing number of digital platforms will challenge growth.
Paper Notebooks Market: Distribution channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the proliferation of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets worldwide. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Paper Notebooks Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increased demand for paper notebooks from the education sector, various government offices, and organizations will fuel the growth of the paper notebooks market in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for paper notebooks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.
- C. Josef Lamy GmbH
- Exacompta Clairefontaine
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- ITC Ltd.
- kikki.K Pty Ltd.
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
- Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
- Office Depot Inc.
- Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.
- and The Hamelin Group.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of M&A
- Emergence of innovative products
- Development of eco-friendly notebooks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- C. Josef Lamy GmbH
- Exacompta Clairefontaine
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- ITC Ltd.
- kikki.K Pty Ltd.
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
- Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
- Office Depot Inc.
- Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.
- The Hamelin Group
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-18-8-billion-growth-in-global-paper-notebooks-market-2020-2024--key-insights-on-major-segments--technavio-301244819.html
SOURCE Technavio