$18.2 Billion Worldwide Milk Chocolate Industry To 2026 - Availability Of Different Variants Is Driving Consumption

The global milk chocolate market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2020. Milk chocolate is one of the most popular cocoa products made from a mixture of sugar, chocolate liquor and condensed milk or whole milk powder. As compared to plain or dark chocolate, milk chocolate melts easily and has a lighter color and a creamier texture. The consumption of milk chocolate helps in boosting memory, smoothening and hydrating the skin, reducing the risk of heart strokes and attacks, and improving the immune system. In addition, it is a rich source of flavonoids, a type of antioxidants, which eliminate free radicals from the blood stream and improve the blood flow. On account of these benefits, coupled with the rising purchasing power of the consumers, there has been an increase in the consumption of milk chocolate across the globe.In recent years, manufacturers have started introducing new variants of milk chocolate by combining it with other food items such as orange, caramel, cookies and nuts. Apart from this, they have also launched products in different shapes and sizes such as bars, chips, cubes and wafers. The availability of these variants has given a rise to the overall consumption of milk chocolate. Moreover, milk chocolate is increasingly being used for the formulation of a wide range of beverages and confectionery products, such as cakes, milkshakes, croissants and hot chocolate, which is contributing to the growth of the global milk chocolate market. However, a shift in consumer preferences towards dark chocolate, which is perceived to offer superior health benefits, can pose a threat to the consumption of milk chocolate in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global milk chocolate market to continue to grow during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The milk chocolate market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channels which are currently dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores offer numerous brands and types of milk chocolate to the consumers in one place. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others. Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Western Europe represents the largest market for milk chocolate, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing production of milk chocolate in countries like France and Germany. Western Europe is followed by North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Australasia. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

