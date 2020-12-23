$18,000,000 Home Closes In Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6112 N Nauni Valley Rd, a stunning European-styled, 13,929 sqft estate on 3 acres, just closed for $18 million. The sale represents the 3 rd most expensive home ever sold in Arizona, and the 4 th highest sale price (as one home was sold twice). Both buyer and seller were represented by Joan Levinson, the "Queen of the Luxury Market," who has now sold 3 of the 7 most expensive homes in Arizona history.

Ms. Levinson is the reigning multi-time #1 Realtor in Arizona, including consecutive top awards from 2017-2020. In 2020 she was named one of " America's Best Realtors 2020" by Newsweek Magazine™, and #1 in the State of Arizona, with $126 Million in Sales. This follows earlier accolades in June of 2020 from Real Trends, as seen in the Wall Street Journal™, and the 2020 America's Best List, both of which ranked Ms. Levinson Nationally and as #1 in the State of Arizona in Individual Volume.

Held as a private listing, Levinson used her expertise to find a buyer for the home without promoting the listing beyond her connections. The Buyer, who has elected to remain anonymous, was part of a recent trend of wealthy clients moving to the Valley of the Sun. The Seller has also chosen to remain anonymous.

"It's been a tremendously busy year, a record year, for all of us in the luxury market," says Ms. Levinson. "Wealthy buyers are coming from out-of-state at a rapid pace, particularly California, New York and Chicago. They are escaping higher taxes, and with the new normal of remote working, they are looking for locales with built-in social distancing and an excellent quality of life. I am grateful for the opportunity to match buyers and sellers to their best outcomes."

6112 North Nauni Valley Road is an impressive gated estate located on one of the most prestigious streets within the confines of Arizona's most expensive zip code, Paradise Valley. Designed by a top architect, the home includes 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. A long driveway leads to the newly constructed, French-Country inspired estate with exceptional Camelback Mountain views. The 3-acre grounds include expansive grass lawns, a covered ramada with a fireplace, and a centerpiece T-shaped pool with water features.

