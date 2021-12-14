$178M Prop A Passage Paves Way For New School In The Colony Master-Planned Community

BASTROP, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passage of Proposition A, a $177.8 million Bastrop Independent School District school bond in the May 1, 2021 election, has paved the way for multiple new school facilities throughout this growing Central Texas region. One of those projects, an elementary school, will be located in The Colony, a Hunt Communities master-planned project in Bastrop, Texas.

The School District has purchased a 12-acre site in the community on Sam Houston Drive, west of FM 969, with the distinction of being the first on-site educational building in the 2,300-acre residential development. Completion is anticipated by 2023, with a groundbreaking date pending.

The Colony's families are currently served by Bluebonnet Elementary, which is adjacent to the community on FM-1209. Colony students can also attend Cedar Creek Intermediate, Middle and High Schools in nearby Cedar Creek, Texas, as well as nearby private and parochial schools. Other Bastrop ISD schools serving some portions of the 2,000-home community include Mina Elementary, and Bastrop Intermediate, Middle and High Schools.

Rapid population growth in the Bastrop ISD, in general, and The Colony, in particular, means a new school is more than welcome. "The bond's passage helps ensure that quality education continues to be available to families living in The Colony," said Rick Neff, Senior Vice President of Hunt Communities. "We are beyond delighted that Bastrop ISD residents supported this initiative and look forward to the completion of this new elementary school."

About The Colony

The Colony is a 2,300-acre master-planned community located approximately 20 minutes east of Austin. The Colony combines easy access to vibrant city life and employment centers, with tranquil, country living. Community extras include three amenity centers, swimming pools, playgrounds, an extensive trail system, dog park, and tennis and pickle ball courts. Homebuilders are Sitterle Homes, Terrata Homes, Perry Homes, Westin Homes, Gehan Homes, M/I Homes and Lennar Homes (The Colony), and David Weekley Homes and Scott Felder Homes (The Colony Riverside). For more information, visit www.colonytx.com.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses in the real estate and infrastructure markets. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,800 direct employees and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

