$ 178.26 Million Growth Expected In Global Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared sensors market is expected to grow by USD 178.26 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the infrared sensors market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The infrared sensors market is driven by an increase in the number of burglaries. In addition, the development of smart cities is expected to trigger the infrared sensors market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Major Five Infrared Sensors Market Participants:

ams AG: The company offers infrared sensors under the brand name Proximity.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.: The company offers infrared sensors under the brand name Thermal Infrared Sensors.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK: The company offers infrared sensors under the brand names InGaAs photodiodes, InAsSb photovoltaic detectors, and others.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers infrared sensors under the brand name HOA6299-002.

Lynred: The company offers infrared sensors under the brand names DAPHNIS HD MW, Daphnis XGA MW, and others.

Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025: SegmentationInfrared sensors market is segmented as below:

Technology

Pyroelectric



Thermopile



Microbolometers



InGaAs



MCT

Application

Commercial



Healthcare



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

