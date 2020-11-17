$175,000 To Help His Mother Win Her Battle Against Alzheimer's

Trois-Rivières, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A family caregiver is launching an international crowdfunding campaign with the help of a multi-country team.

Trois-Rivières, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A family caregiver is launching an international crowdfunding campaign with the help of a multi-country team. He hopes to provide his mother with all the resources she needs to win her battle against Alzheimer's Disease.

"In the beginning, I wanted to help her feel as well as possible. I tried the usual medications: Razadyne®, Exelon®, Aricept®. But it didn't work," Pierre Côté explains. His mother loves people, history, travel, and Charles Trenet. After a lifetime of contributing to society as a teacher and school principal, she deserves to enjoy her retirement with the utmost dignity. "Society owes her that much," Mr. Côté believes.

It is possible to support the Trois-Rivières native's humanitarian effort. After suffering both physical and mental exhaustion, this 53-year-old caregiver decided to call on the collective intelligence of the entire international community in an attempt to avoid the worst for his 84-year-old mother.

"The pure joy of getting back to my beloved mother, even for just a few moments, is unbelievable," explains this son who was born during the freezing-cold Canadian winter of 1968.

Drawing on his own resources, he regained hope a few months ago when he created a new, natural, organic treatment specifically for his mother that is accessible to all family caregivers. This innovative process, which will be soon registered under the trademark HMS® for "Happiness Memories Session" would significantly improve his mother's overall health.

The breakthrough would come through the creative use of the arts, particularly Spotify music playlists, digital video, printed archive photos and painting.

To achieve his objective, he launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $175,000 (CAD) to begin. His multi-country team includes a former prime minister who is covering all the Haitian diaspora, an ambassador from France, an MP from Montreal-Nord, a famous television director from Verdun, a marketing executive from Los Angeles and a successful young publisher from Griffintown.

Pierre plans to use the money to hire four assistants. To start, these humanitarians will work with him full time for a period of 13 weeks, exclusively for the well-being of his mother and the families who ask for help.

To learn more, check out the GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/denisebouchard

To explore more multimedia content: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lgvx8yz7jycskwn/AAB2TaSB7jifvqEF9xSMfNM5a?dl=0

SOURCE The Radical Transparency