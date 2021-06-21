$169.8 Million Worldwide Lithopone Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithopone Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lithopone market was valued at $169.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $218.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2020 to 2027.Lithopone is an inorganic white pigment, obtained from co-precipitation of Zinc sulfide (ZnS) and Barium sulfate (BaSO4). Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) has replaced Lithopone as a white pigment in majority applications as TiO2 is more durable. However, it is much cheaper than TiO2 and has advantages such as low binder requirement and good dispensability. As a white pigment, it can improve the substrate's weather resistance, and improve the fungicidal properties of paint formulations. Some of the major applications of Lithopone include manufacturing of paint pigments, plastic & rubber products, paper, printing inks, cosmetics, and leather & linoleum products. It is commercially available under names such as pigment white 5, Barium zinc sulfate sulfide, Becton White, C.I. 77115, Charlton White, Enamel White, and Zincolith. On the basis of content of ZnS, Lithopone is available at 28%-30% Lithopone and 60% Lithopone.The surge in demand for interior and exterior paints and use of plastic across various end-use industries drive the global Lithopone market. Lithopone white pigment is used in paints and coating systems that find applications in residential and industrial landscapes. Hence, as the construction & building sector flourishes, the demand for building and architectural materials such as paints and coatings will increase. This trend is conducive for the Lithopone market growth. In addition, white plastic materials are increasingly being used in consumer products. Developments in plastic forming technology is anticipated to indirectly boost plastic production, thus, increasing the demand for white pigments during the forecast period.The availability of other white pigments poses a major challenge for the Lithopone market during the forecast period. Other alternatives to Lithopone include Zinc White, Titanium Dioxide, Calcium Carbonate, Blanc Fixe, and Barytes. The use of TiO2 has reduced the commercial significance of the Lithopone in the pigments industry.Developing new Lithopone formulations, one that enhances the properties of the existing Lithopone is anticipated to boost the demand for Lithopone white pigment during the forecast period. Reinforced Lithopone is one such development, wherein a copolymer is added to the polymerization reaction to yield Lithopone with an increased weather resistance and an anti-ultraviolet property. Moreover, development of nano-scale Lithopone is also anticipated to attract market interest during the forecast period.The major applications studied in the report include paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, paper & pulps, rubber, leather, linoleum, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.

The global Lithopone market is highly consolidated and a major bulk of Lithopone is produced in China. Some of the major Lithopone producers include Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Natural Pigments Inc., Noah Technologies Corporation, Titanos Group, VB Technochemicals SA, Venator Materials PLC, and ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd. Key benefits for stakeholders

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Use of Lithopone in the paints & coatings industry: 3.3.1.2. Growing use of Lithopone in the plastics processing industry3.3.1.3. Increasing end-uses of rubber products: 3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Availability of alternative inorganic white pigments, mainly Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) pigments3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. New product development3.4. Value chain analysis3.5. Impact of key regulation3.6. Impact of the COVID-19 on the global Lithopone market3.7. Patent analysis, 2015-2021 CHAPTER 4: LITHOPONE MARKET, BY APPLICATION4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Paints & Coatings4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3. Plastics4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4. Printing Inks4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5. Paper and Pulps4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6. Rubber4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7. Leather4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.8. Others4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region CHAPTER 5: LITHOPONE MARKET, BY REGION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. North America5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.2.4. U. S.5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.2.5. Canada5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.2.6. Mexico5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3. Europe5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3.4. Germany5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.5. France5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.6. UK5.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.7. Spain5.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.8. Italy5.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.3.9. Rest of Europe5.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.4. Asia-Pacific5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country5.4.4. China5.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.4.5. Japan5.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.4.6. India5.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.4.7. South Korea5.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.5. LAMEA5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country5.5.4. Brazil5.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.5.5. Saudi Arabia5.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.5.6. South Africa5.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application5.5.7. Rest of LAMEA5.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1. Introduction6.1.1. Market player positioning, 20196.2. Product mapping of top 10 players6.3. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. ANHUI UNION TITANIUM ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Product portfolio7.2. FENGCHEN GROUP CO. LTD.7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Product portfolio7.3. HENAN PREMTEC ENTERPRISE CORPORATION7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Product portfolio7.4. LANGFANG PAIRS HORSES CHEMICAL CO. LTD.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Product portfolio7.5. NATURAL PIGMENTS INC.7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Product portfolio7.6. NOAH TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Product portfolio7.7. TITANOS GROUP7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Product portfolio7.8. VB TECHNOCHEMICALS SA7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product portfolio7.9. VENATOR MATERIALS PLC7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.10. ZHENGZHOU SINO CHEMICAL PRODUCTS CO. LTD.7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig1rmc

