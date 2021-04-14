$ 162.7 Million Growth Expected In Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Featuring Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Co., ENEXIO Management GmbH | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The hybrid cooling towers market is expected to grow by USD 162.70 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the hybrid cooling towers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report

The hybrid cooling towers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Tower Internals Market - Global tower internals market is segmented by product (liquid distributor, liquid collector, support and locating grids, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Absorption Chillers Market - Global absorption chillers market is segmented by application (HVAC and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Major Three Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Participants:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.Hybrid cooling towers offered by the company are designed to avoid visible plumes in cold and humid ambient conditions.

Baltimore Aircoil Co.The company offers Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler. It is the plug-and-play, modular hybrid fluid cooling system for HVAC and light industrial applications.

ENEXIO Management GmbHThe company offers hybrid cooling towers that consist of traditional dry air-cooled condenser fan cells and a small number of wet cells, where steam is condensed inside tube bundles through external deluge cooling.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a free sample report for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hybrid cooling towers market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power Generation



HVAC



Oil and Gas



Chemical and Petrochemical



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The hybrid cooling towers market is driven by an increase in the construction of data centers. In addition, the increasing need to reduce environmental impact is expected to trigger the hybrid cooling towers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

More insights about the global trends impacting the future of the hybrid cooling towers market

Request Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/hybrid-cooling-towers-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-162-7-million-growth-expected-in-hybrid-cooling-towers-market-featuring-babcock--wilcox-enterprises-inc-baltimore-aircoil-co-enexio-management-gmbh--17000-technavio-research-reports-301265896.html

SOURCE Technavio