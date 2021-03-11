$ 161.4 Million Growth In Global Pipelay Vessel Operator Market | Increasing Global Demand For Oil And Gas To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipelay vessel operator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipelay vessel operator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 2.14% in 2021. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market by vessel type (J-lay barges, S-lay barges, and other barges) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for oil and gas globally," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the pipelay vessel operator market size to grow by USD 161.40 million during the period 2021-2025. Download Free Sample Report

Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Segment Highlights for 2020

Based on the vessel type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the J-lay barges segment.

The market growth in the J-lay barges segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

29% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increase in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be crucial in driving the pipelay vessel operator market in APAC.

China and India are the key markets for pipelay vessel operators in APAC.

Notes:

The pipelay vessel operator market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The pipelay vessel operator market is segmented by Application (J-lay barges, S-lay barges, and Other barges) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). The market is concentrated due to the presence of few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Allseas Group SA, BOURBON Corp., DOF Subsea Group, Havila Shipping ASA, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., John Swire & Sons Ltd., McDermott International Inc., Saipem Spa, Subsea 7 SA, and TechnipFMC Plc

