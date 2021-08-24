$ 160.00 Bn Growth In Cold Cuts Market -2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold cuts market in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by $ 160.

The cold cuts market in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by $ 160.00 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the cold cuts market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 9.61%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Casa Tarradellas SA, Hormel Foods Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Seaboard Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The expanding retail space and increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold Cuts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Deli Cold Cuts



Packaged Cold Cuts

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

Cold Cuts Market size

Cold Cuts Market trends

Cold Cuts Market industry analysis

The growing demand for convenient and packaged food will drive the market. However, increasing product recalls will be a major challenge.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold cuts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold cuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold cuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold cuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold cuts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Deli cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Packaged cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Casa Tarradellas SA

Hormel Foods Corp.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Seaboard Corp.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

