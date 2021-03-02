$ 16.67 Billion Growth In Global Luggage Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Product Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market is expected to grow by USD 16.67 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the luggage market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The luggage market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth Increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Luggage Market Participants:

adidas AG

adidas AG operates its business through segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. Key products offered by the company include Diablo Duffel Bag Small and Wheeled Team Bag.

Delsey SA

Delsey SA operates its business through segments such as Suitcase, Backpack, travel bag, and Briefcase and accessory. The company offers traveling luggage bag with double spinner wheels.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton operates its business through segments such as Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other and holding companies. Key products offered by the company include Horizon, Icon, Safari Dior Oblique, and others.

Luggage Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luggage market is segmented as below:

Product

Travel Luggage



Casual Luggage



Business Luggage



Sports Luggage

Distribution channel

Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets



Online Retail



Warehouse Clubs

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The luggage market is driven by the growing travel and tourism industry. In addition, other factors such as the introduction of convertible and foldable luggage are expected to trigger the luggage market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

