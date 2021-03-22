$ 157 Billion Growth In Global Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activewear apparel market is set to grow by USD 157.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activewear apparel market is set to grow by USD 157.1 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing sports events & tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Activewear Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the activewear apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Activewear Apparel Market size

Activewear Apparel Market trends

Activewear Apparel Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy life are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as changes in trade policies may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the activewear apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Global Reflective Sportswear Market - Global reflective sportswear market is segmented by product (apparel, footwear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Cycling Wear Market - Global cycling wear market is segmented by product (clothing, footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist activewear apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the activewear apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the activewear apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of activewear apparel market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of athleisure

Customization of activewear apparel

Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

