$15.1 Billion Prepared Food Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2026: Focus Of Food Manufacturers On Production Efficiency, Processing Time, And Quality Of Food Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepared Food Equipment Market by Type (Pre-processing, Processing, Packaging), Application (Snack & Savory Products, Meat & Seafood Products), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepared food equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%.Factors such as the changing food preferences, increase in the global food trade, lifestyle change, and the stringent regulations for import or export of food products is driving the growth of the prepared food equipment market. The processing segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the prepared food equipment market during the forecast period Processing is an essential step for the conversion of any raw food to an eatable form. With the increasing demand for different food tastes such as ready-to-eat, on-the-go, and convenience foods, manufacturers are investing in prepared food equipment. The growing trend of consuming savory & snack products among younger consumers also fuels the market for prepared food equipment. The snacks & savory products segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period Snacks & savory products are very popular among the younger generation. It is also consumed as an evening food in various countries. The rising health awareness among consumers and the consequent shift toward consuming healthy food products have led manufacturers to innovate products and solutions that can cater to consumers' health objectives and requirements in this food segment. The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automated equipment reduces the cost of labor and production time, thus increasing production efficiency. These factors drive the market for automated prepared food equipment. The North American market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the demand for bakery equipment exports North America has consumers who are willing to adopt tastes for different cuisines, and therefore there is growth for prepared foods like snacks, bakery, and prepared meals. The presence of various companies in this region creates more growth in the prepared food equipment market. The automation industry's growth and application of automation in foods like ready-to-eat food and on-the-go food products drives the demand for prepared food equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Prepared Food Equipment Market4.2 North America: Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Type and Country4.3 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation4.4 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Application4.5 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Income to Drive the Demand for Prepared & Convenience Foods5.2.1.2 Focus of Food Manufacturers on Production Efficiency, Processing Time, and Quality of Food Products5.2.1.3 Growth of the Retail Industry in Asia-Pacific5.2.1.4 Internet Penetration Rate5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Automation5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Rise in Capital Expenditure, Production, and Maintenance Costs with Advanced Techniques and Associated Equipment5.2.2.2 Increase in the Demand for Minimally Processed, Healthier Organic Food Products5.2.2.3 High Capital Investment5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Demand for Advanced Machinery with High Productivity and Efficiency5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in R&D in Food Processing Equipment5.2.3.3 Larger Consumer Base in Asia-Pacific Countries and Changes in Food Preferences in the Region5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics5.3.1 COVID-19 Will Boost the Sales of Prepared Food Products with Healthy and Premium Positioning5.3.2 COVID-19 Will Positively Impact the Sales of Equipment with High Hygiene Standards 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 YC-YCC Shift6.4 Technology Analysis6.5 Case Studies6.5.1 Convenience Food - Integrated Assembly Line6.5.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging - Monitoring and Control6.6 Ecosystem Map 7 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Type (2018-2021)7.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario7.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario7.2 Pre-Processing7.2.1 Combination of Manual and Automated Equipment in Pre-Processing to Boost Growth in Asia-Pacific7.2.2 Cleaning, Sorting & Grading7.2.3 Peeling & Cutting7.2.4 Others7.3 Processing7.3.1 Processing Enables the Availability of Food Products Throughout the Year7.3.2 Mechanical Processing7.3.3 Heat Processing7.3.4 Others7.4 Packaging7.4.1 Good Packaging Helps in Enhancing the Marketability of the Food Product7.4.2 Primary Packaging7.4.3 Secondary Packaging7.4.4 Others 8 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Application (2018-2021)8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Snacks & Savory Products8.2.1 Snacks & Savory Products are Packed Adequately as They Have a Short Shelf Life8.3 Prepared Meals8.3.1 Changes in Consumption Patterns Have Resulted in the Growth of Fresh, Tasty, and Nutritious Food8.4 Dairy & Refrigerated Products8.4.1 Various Options in Dairy Products Appeal to the Consumers, Encouraging the Growth of Automated Equipment8.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products8.5.1 Export of High-Quality Bakery Products from the Us and Europe Gives Scope for High Production Equipment8.6 Meat & Seafood Products8.6.1 Packaging of Seafood and Meat Products Increases Its Shelf Life and Ensures Food Safety8.7 Sauces, Dressings & Condiments8.7.1 The Worldwide Popularity of International Cuisines is Fueling the Growth of Sauces, Dressings & Condiments 9 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation (2018-2021)9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Automatic9.2.1 in Developed Countries, Automated Machines Have Gained Pace in the Packaging Industry9.3 Semi-Automatic9.3.1 Semi-Automated Machines are Majorly Used by Small- and Medium-Scale Companies9.4 Manual9.4.1 Manually Operated Equipment are Generally Used by Companies with Lack of Investments 10 Prepared Food Equipment Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Evaluation Framework11.2 COVID-19-Specific Company Response11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 201911.4 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology, 2019 (Overall Market)11.4.1 Stars11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive Players11.4.4 Participants11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups and SMEs)11.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Starting Blocks11.5.3 Responsive Companies11.5.4 Dynamic Companies11.6 Competitive Scenario11.6.1 New Product Launches11.6.2 Deals11.6.3 Others 12 Company Profiles

