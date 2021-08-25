$ 143.73 Million Growth In Water Desalination Pumps Market In EMEA In Industrial Machinery | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is set to grow by USD 143.73 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2.58% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques, scarcity of fresh water and growing population in Middle East countries, and use of renewable power sources for desalination will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, flexible operations using intelligent pump systems, use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control, and increasing use of solar pumps are few other trends anticipated to fuel the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, high equipment and operational costs, fluctuating oil and gas prices in the Middle East, and government regulations on desalination plants will hamper the market to flourish in the long run.
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Segmentation
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA is segmented as below:
- Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Application
- Reverse Osmosis
- Multi-effect Distillation
- Multi-stage Flash
- Others
- Geography
- Middle East
- Europe
- Africa
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Andritz AG, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities and to help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA size
- Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA trends
- Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA industry analysis
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist water desalination pumps market in EMEA growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water desalination pumps market in EMEA vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-effect distillation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-stage flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Andritz AG
- Danfoss AS
- Ebara Corp.
- Flowserve Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Grundfos Holding AS
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- SUEZ SA
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
