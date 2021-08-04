$ 141.05 Bn Growth Expected In Courier, Express, And Parcel Market | Analyzing Growth In Diversified Support Services Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier, express, and parcel market in the diversified support services industry is poised to grow by USD 141.05 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the courier, express, and parcel market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented as below:
- Consumer
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the courier, express, and parcel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market size
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market trends
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market industry analysis
The courier, express, and parcel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationships will hamper the market growth.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the courier, express, and parcel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the courier, express, and parcel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Market segments
- Comparison by Consumer
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer segment
- Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
- Aramex International LLC
- BDP International Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- One World Express Inc. Ltd.
- SF Holding Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
