$14.9 Billion Worldwide Powder Coatings Industry To 2025 - Featuring Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems & Jotun Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 The "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder coatings market is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2020 to USD 14.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Strong growth can be witnessed in the powder coatings market in the APAC region, especially in China, India, and South-East Asian countries. The increasing use of Powder Coatings in the appliance and automotive industry is projected to create new opportunities for the market players. The penetration of powder coatings is expected to increase in the long term and is projected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials, especially in APAC, is expected to support the production of powder coatings.

The appliances industry, being highly dependent on China, was the hardest hit by COVID-19. However, it is expected to witness a V-shaped growth trajectory as the demand for appliances, especially refrigerators, grew even during the initial phase of the pandemic. The introduction of antimicrobial surfaces on appliances is also expected to trigger the demand for powder coatings.

Automotive segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of Powder Coatings.

The automotive industry is expected to lead the overall Powder Coatings end use market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. The powder coatings market in the automotive segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to increased competition among players, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth. APAC accounts for the largest share of the automotive coatings market owing to large demand and production of automobiles, rising number of joint ventures among key players, and favorable political and economic scenarios. While the major challenge that Europe and North America face is the economic slowdown, the market for powder coatings in both the regions is anticipated to benefit from stringent environmental regulations.

Thermoset resin is the fastest-growing segment of the Powder Coatings market. Thermoset powder coating is the preferred powder coatings technology for industrial applications. Epoxies and polyesters are predominantly used. Epoxies are preferred for their overall physical properties, while polyesters exhibit better outdoor weathering properties. The resin component in the formulation will largely determine the processing and performance properties of powder coatings. The thermoset resin segment is expected to lead the growth during the forecast period. Thermoset powder coatings are used on a wide array of automotive, appliances, and general industrial products.

APAC is the fastest market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period. The high growth in the region is fueled by booming economies in China, India, and a few smaller countries such as Indonesia and Taiwan. Thermosetting powder coatings are preferred more than thermoplastic powder. As the end-use industries in the APAC are growing rapidly, especially in China and India, the market for powder coatings is increasing significantly. The demand for powder coating has increased in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam because of the growing automotive, furniture, appliances, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Powder Coatings Market4.2 Powder Coatings Market Size, by End-Use Industry4.3 Powder Coatings Market Size, Developed Vs. Developing Economies4.4 APAC Powder Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Powder Coatings5.1.2 Benefits of Powder Coatings Over Liquid Coatings5.2 Market Evolution5.2.1 Powder Coatings Adoption in Different Applications, 1950-20005.3 Technology Analysis5.4 Market Dynamics5.4.1 Drivers5.4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.4.1.2 Growth in Various End-Use Industries5.4.1.3 Technological Advancements5.4.2 Restraints5.4.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films5.4.3 Opportunities5.4.3.1 Increasing Use of Powder Coatings in Automotive Industry5.4.3.2 Emerging Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries5.4.3.3 Growing Demand for High-Performance Fluorine Resin-Based Powder Coating5.4.3.4 Surging Demand for Powder Coatings for Coil Coating Applications5.4.3.5 Emergence of New Application Methods5.4.4 Challenges5.4.4.1 Environmental Challenges5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Macro Indicator Analysis5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Powder Coating Manufacturers5.9 Powder Coatings Patent Analysis.5.10 Covid-19 Impact5.11 Covid-19 Economic Assessment5.11.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment5.12 Value Chain of Paints & Coatings Industry5.13 Impact on Value Chain5.14 Customer Analysis5.15 Shift in Aerospace Industry5.16 Shift in Construction Industry 6 Powder Coatings Market, by Resin Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Comparison Between Thermoset and Thermoplastic Powder Coatings6.3 Thermoset6.3.1 Polyester6.3.2 Epoxy Polyester Hybrid6.3.3 Epoxy6.3.4 Acrylic6.3.5 Polyurethane6.3.6 Others (Fluoropolymer)6.4 Thermoplastic6.4.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)6.4.2 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF) 7 Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method7.1 Introduction7.2 Electrostatic Spray7.2.1 Demand for Electrostatic Spray Increasing at An Impressive Rate7.3 Fluidized Bed7.3.1 Fluidized Bed Method is Most Widely Used Method for Thermoplastic System7.4 Others7.4.1 Electrostatic Fluidized Bed7.4.2 Flame Spraying 8 Powder Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Appliances8.2.1 Appliances is Second-Largest End-user of Thermosetting Powders8.2.2 List of Customers8.2.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.3 Automotive8.3.1 Increasing Consumer Preference Supporting Growth of Automotive Powder Coatings Market8.3.2 List of Customers8.3.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.4 General Industrial8.4.1 Population Growth, Improved Standard of Living, Infrastructure Growth Driving the Market8.4.2 List of Customers8.4.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.5 Architectural8.5.1 Excellent Durability and Availability Fueling Consumption of Powder Coatings8.5.2 List of Customers8.5.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.6 Furniture8.6.1 Changing Customer Preference and Improved Standard of Living Driving the Demand for Powder Coatings8.6.2 List of Customers8.6.3 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.7 Others8.7.1 List of Customers8.7.2 Operational Drivers of the Industry & Future Opportunities8.8 Customer Key Requirements8.9 List of Customers (Coaters)8.10 Voice of Customers 9 Powder Coatings Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 Apac9.3 Europe9.4 North America9.5 Middle East9.6 South America9.7 Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Investment & Expansion10.4 New Product Launch10.5 Merger & Acquisition 11 Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 201911.1.1 Stars11.1.2 Emerging Leaders11.1.3 Pervasive11.1.4 Emerging Companies11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio11.3 Business Strategy Excellence 12 Company Profile12.1 PPG Industries, Inc.12.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company12.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.12.4 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC12.5 Jotun A/S12.6 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg12.7 Asian Paints Limited12.8 Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.12.9 Protech Powder Coatings Inc.12.10 Igp Pulvertechnik AG12.11 Anhui Meijia New Material Co. Ltd12.12 Kansai Paint Company Limited12.13 RPM International Inc.12.14 Berger Paints India Limited12.15 Powdertech Surface Science12.16 Somar Corporation12.17 Duluxgroup Ltd.12.18 Cloverdale Paint Inc.12.19 Other Companies12.19.1 Emil Frei GmbH & Co. Kg12.19.2 Diamond Vogel12.19.3 Ifs Coatings12.19.4 3M12.19.5 Erie Powder Coatings Inc.12.19.6 Keyland Polymer12.19.7 Primatek Coatings O12.19.8 Cardinal12.19.9 Modern Sak Factory for Powder Paint 12.19.10 Protech Powder Coatings Inc. 12.19.11 Hentzen Coatings, Inc. 12.19.12 Vitracoat 12.19.13 WEG 12.19.14 Europolveri Spa 12.19.15 Pulverit S.P.A. 12.19.16 ST Powder Coatings S.P.A. 12.19.17 BA Kimya 12.19.18 Neokem S.A. 12.19.19 Teknos Group Oy 12.19.20 Helios 12.19.21 Karl Wrwag Lack- Und Farbenfabrik GmbH & Co. Kg 12.19.22 Arsonsisi S.P.A. 12.19.23 KCC Corporation 12.19.24 CWS Powder Coatings GmbH 12.19.25 Pulver Kimya San. VE Tic. 13 Adjacent/Related Markets 14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfui22

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/14-9-billion-worldwide-powder-coatings-industry-to-2025---featuring-akzo-nobel-axalta-coating-systems--jotun-among-others-301125485.html

SOURCE Research and Markets