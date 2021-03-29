$ 14.5 Billion Growth In Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities With Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd. And BANK OF CHINA | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft leasing market to grow by USD 14.50 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis Report by Type (Wet lease and Dry lease) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The commercial aircraft leasing market is driven by the strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors. In addition, the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market.

The aircraft business originated in Ireland and the country has evolved to dominate the market in the past several years. Currently, over 45% of leased aircraft in the market have been leased out by Irish lessors. This can be attributed to the presence of several favorable policies in the country. Similarly, the leasing industry in China has been growing rapidly and significantly in the past decade owing to regulatory and policy support. As of May 2020, there were over 7,000 bank leasing companies in China and most of them are strongly backed by the funding by their parent firms, which are banks. Moreover, leasing companies in these countries are increasingly resorting to acquisitions to expand their business. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Leasing Companies:

AerCap GroupAerCap Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a portfolio of over 1044 commercial aricrafts worldwide to be leased.

Air Lease Corp.Air Lease Corp. operates its business through segments such as Rental of flight equipment and Aircraft sales, trading, and other. The company is engaged in purchasing and leasing of commercial aircraft to its valued airline customers worldwide.

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd.Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company is involved in the leasing of commercial aircrafts. The company has a fleet of around 842 aircrafts with operations in more than 60 countries.

BANK OF CHINABANK OF CHINA operates its business through segments such as Commercial banking business, Investment banking and insurance, and Others and elimination. The company offers a number of different aircraft to clients through their subsidiary BOC Aviation along with financial and technical assistance.

BBAM US LPBBAM US LP operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides a range of commercial aircrafts from their fleet of Airbus, Boeing and Embraer aircraft to over 90 carriers worldwide.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Wet lease - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dry lease - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

