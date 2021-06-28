$13.7 Billion Worldwide Patient Handling Equipment Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Handling Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Handling Equipment estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Wheelchair & Scooters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Beds segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGRThe Patient Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Bathroom Safety Supplies Segment to Record 7.9% CAGRIn the global Bathroom Safety Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$724.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

Getinge AB

Guldmann Inc.

Handicare Group AB

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC

LINET Spol. Sro

Prism Medical Ltd.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iswx91

