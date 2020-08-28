$13.2 Billion Interactive Display Industry Outlook, 2025 - Breakdown By Product, Panel Size & Type, Technology, Vertical And Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Interactive Display Market is Expected to Grow from USD 9 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%.In this report, the interactive display market has been segmented on the basis of product, panel size, panel type, technology, vertical, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive display ecosystem.Some of the major players in the interactive display market include Samsung Electronics ( South Korea), LG Display ( South Korea), NEC Corporation ( Japan), Panasonic Corporation ( Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) ( China), Sharp (Foxconn) ( Japan), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), ViewSonic (US), Horizon Display (US), and so on.

Increasing concern toward public safety to drive market for roadways The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector, the declining price of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications - such as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing. However, few factors such as high costs incurred for customization of touch tables and so on are creating hurdles for the market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global interactive display market. The manufacturing units are hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a disruption in the supply chain to a greater extent. Many business activities - from shopping to sporting and public events, where interactive displays are largely used - have been suspended or canceled to avoid mass gathering. Hence, it may be expected that new installations for interactive display products in these sectors will be low in the current scenario, which may lead to an adverse impact on the market. Market for BFSI vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period The market for the BFSI vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In banks and financial institutions, interactive displays are used to convey financial information. These displays help customers understand financial products to make a real-time comparison, help initiate purchase processes, and help provide feedback. Flat panel type to dominate the interactive display market during the forecast period The interactive display market is currently dominated by the flat panel displays only. The other 2 panel types are in a very nascent stage in the interactive ecosystem, as of now, and are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Going forward, transparent displays are expected to be used more in interactive tables, kiosks, and monitors. LCD technology to hold largest share of interactive display market during forecast period LCD has been the widely used technology in interactive display products in the last few decades. Currently, many of the business areas, such as retail, corporate offices, and banks, are using LCD-based products. The LCD segment held the largest market share in 2019 and was a relatively mature segment. The dropping manufacturing costs of LCDs is one of the major factors driving the extensive adoption of LCD technology. North America is leading the market for interactive display in 2019 North America is the leading region in terms of market size related to interactive display applications. The interactive display market is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years in North America. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the interactive display market in North America. Mexico is expected to rapidly adopt interactive displays in the near future. Therefore, the interactive display market is expected to have potential opportunities in North America.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Interactive Display Market: Realistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)3.2 Interactive Display Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)3.3 Interactive Display Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19) 4 Premium Insights4.1 Major Opportunities in Interactive Display Market4.2 Interactive Display Market, by Product4.3 Interactive Display Market in APAC4.4 Interactive Display Market, by Country4.5 Interactive Display Market, by Technology 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Interactive Display Panels in Gamification and Digital Classrooms5.2.1.2 Assured Return on Investment (RoI) for Businesses from Interactive Display Products5.2.1.3 Decreasing Prices and Increasing Panel Size Leading to High Adoption of Interactive Display Products5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Interactive Displays in Retail Sector5.2.1.5 Dynamic Nature of Interactive Displays Leads to Enhanced Customer Experience5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Customization of Touch Tables5.2.2.2 Low Implementation of Interactive Whiteboards (IWBs) in the Education Sector5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunity in Healthcare and Entertainment Applications5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using Interactive Displays in Tradeshows and Events5.2.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Interactive Whiteboards5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Producing Equipment Suitable for All Weathers in Outdoor Applications5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Impact of COVID-195.4.1 Impact Due to Shutdown of Shopping Malls and Restrictions on Public Gathering5.4.2 Impact Due to Complex Supply Chain 6 Interactive Display Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Interactive Kiosk (Touch Screen Self-Service Kiosks)6.3 Interactive Whiteboard6.4 Interactive Table6.5 Interactive Video Wall6.6 Interactive Monitor6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Products 7 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size7.1 Introduction7.2 17-32 Panel Size7.3 32-65 Panel Size7.4 65 and Above Panel Size7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Panel Size 8 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Flat8.3 Flexible8.4 Transparent 9 Interactive Display Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 LCD9.3 LED9.4 Oled9.5 Others 10 Interactive Display Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Retail & Hospitality10.3 BFSI (Banking)10.4 Industrial10.5 Healthcare10.6 Corporate & Government10.7 Transportation10.8 Education10.9 Sports & Entertainment (Events, Amusement Parks, and Museums)10.10 Others10.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Verticals 11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in the Interactive Display Market12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends12.3.1 New Product Launches12.3.2 Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201912.4.1 Visionary Leaders12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators12.4.3 Innovators12.4.4 Emerging Companies 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Samsung Electronics13.2.2 LG Display13.2.3 NEC Corporation13.2.4 Panasonic Corporation13.2.5 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)13.2.6 Sharp (Foxconn)13.2.7 Elo Touch Solutions13.2.8 Crystal Display Systems13.2.9 Viewsonic 13.2.10 Horizon Display13.3 Right to Win13.4 Other Important Players13.4.1 Gesturetek, Inc.13.4.2 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.13.4.3 Baanto International Ltd.13.4.4 Intuilab SA13.4.5 Qisda Corp.13.4.6 Boxlight13.4.7 Egan Visual, Inc.13.4.8 Hitachi13.4.9 Promethean World 13.4.10 Vestel Elektronik

