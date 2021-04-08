$ 128.96 Million Growth Expected In The Global Shark Meat Market 2021-2025 By Product And Geography - Technavio.com

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shark meat market 2021-2025 by Product Type (shark fin and shark meat) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shark meat market 2021-2025 by Product Type (shark fin and shark meat) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Shark meat market is poised to grow by 128.96 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 2%, owing to the high nutritional value, increasing demand for shark fin soup, and growth in sustainable fishing practices.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product over the forecast years is also included. The market is fragmented based on product (shark fin and shark meat) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Shark fin are likely to gain the largest product segment share while APAC continuing to contribute the highest growth in the shark meat market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd.

Aquafin Trade Inc.

Citarella

East Coast Seafood LLC

Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd

Gaudets Seafood

Macs Seafood Ltd

Marder Trawling Inc.

Premier Seafood Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Shark fin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shark meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

