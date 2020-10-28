$125 Billion Next-Generation Supply Chain Markets, 2030 - IoT, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, 5G, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Twin, Driverless Vehicles, Drones, Wearables, 3D Printing

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Supply Chain Market (Future of Logistics) By Technology (IoT, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, 5G, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Twin, Driverless Vehicles, Drones, Wearables, 3D Printing), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-Gen Supply Chain market to hit the mark of $125B by 2030

The lure of low-cost data storage and cloud computing has enabled organizations to capture and process large volumes of data in a short period of time in order to find valuable business insights and thus achieve end-to-end digitization of the supply chain.

As a learning from COVID-19 pandemic, companies have started implementing technological changes in crucial logistics functions across various internal processes covering supply chain planning, procurement, sales & operational planning and customer services. Under "Strategy 2025" Deutsche Post DHL Group will be spending around EUR 2 billion on digitalization till 2025 and the digitalization investment is expected to lead to yearly benefits of at least EUR 1.5 billion by 2025.

Next Gen Supply Chain market is expected to reach USD 125 billion by 2030 driven by supply chain software, robotics & automation, autonomous vehicles and counterfeit goods tracing. Enablers of digital supply chain include Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Predictive Analytics, Robotics and Automation, Data Capture, Driverless Vehicles and Drones, Digital Twin, Blockchain, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Wearable & Mobile Devices and 5G connectivity.

Major drivers of a digital supply chain include demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data process, faster adoption of internet of things (IoT), increasing investment in supply chain innovation, and huge demand from e-commerce. Companies have started to embrace the digital revolution and are beginning to see the full potential of Supply Chain 4.0 resulting in real-time product visibility, strategic sourcing and optimization, end-to-end visibility, inventory visibility and optimization, real-time manufacturing asset intelligence, micro fulfilment, efficient last mile delivery and dynamic demand & supply synchronization are some of the major benefits of a digital supply chain.

The proliferation of technologies and opportunities around the digital supply chain really means companies need to look seriously at outsourcing these functions. This is going to be a major shift towards new business models as supply chain as a service (SCaaS).

Key Questions to be answered through this report

What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Next Gen Supply Chain Market in post-pandemic scenario?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2030 for Next Gen Supply Chain Market by key technologies and regions?

What are the key investments and M&A in Next Gen Supply Chain space?

Who are the major participants across Supply Chain & Logistics Ecosystem by key categories?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Digital Supply Chain for next 10 years?

Introduction

Next-Gen Supply Chain Impact of Supply Chain Innovation

Upstream

Within the factory

Downstream

Across the end-to-end supply chain

What does this all mean?

Technological Stages Drivers & Challenges Drivers

Huge Demand from E-commerce

Labour Cost and Safety Concerns

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain in Supply Chain

Defining Core Supply Chain Functions and Blockchain

What Is the Supply Chain, and What Are Its Limitations?

What Is Blockchain and What Are Its Limitations?

How Blockchain Will Empower Supply Chain Management

Use Cases of Blockchain in the Supply Chain

Shipping and Logistics

Manufacturing

Aviation

Retail, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Goods

Fast adoption of IoT, Data Analytics and Cloud Computing

Convergence of Augmented Reality and 5G connectivity with existing technologies

Augmented Reality (AR)

5G Technology

Increasing investment in Supply Chain Innovation

Real Time End-to-End Visibility and More Transparency

Key Benefits of Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility

Consumer Demand changing Supply Chain Management Process

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Set-up of High Expectation at customer end

Government Policy and Regulations

US-China Trade War

Regulation on Delivery Robots and Drones

Cyber Risk

Cyber Security for an organization in Supply Chain

Compliance Requirements for Cyber Security in Supply Chain

Recommendation

Demand for more customized or personalized products and services

Importance of Personalization

Impact on Supply Chain

More complex environment to automate the process

Combination of Software and Hardware

Omni channel logistics & fulfilment

Omnichannel Experience and Expectation

Warehouse Transformation for Omnichannel Fulfillment

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Drivers & Challenges 3 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Technology (USD Million) 4 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Function (USD Million) 5 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Services 6 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market in End-User Industry 7 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Region (USD Million) 8 Competitive landscape9 Company Profiles Warehouse Equipment and Solution Providers

Dematic (KION)

SSI-Schaefer

Vanderlande (TICO)

Swisslog (KUKA)

Knapp

Daifuku

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Knapp

Elettric 80

Beumer Group

Witron Logistik + Informatik

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

FIVES Group

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions (TICO)

Material Handling System (MHS)

Jungheinrich AG

LODIGE Industries

ViaStore Systems

Interlake Macalux

Kardex

AutoStore

DMW&H

Westfalia

GUOZI

SIASUN

JATEN

AGV & AMR providers

Geek+

Quicktron (Flashhold)

ForwardX Robotics

GreyOrange

HikRobot

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

InVia Robotics

6 River Systems (Shopify)

Fetch Robotics

IAM Robotics

Locus Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Waypoint Robotics

Tompkins Robotics

Scallog

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

GIDEON Brothers

Magazino

NextShift Robotics

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)

EiraTech Robotics

Aethon (ST Engineering)

BLEUM

HAI Robotics

Bionic HIVE

Oppent

PAL Robotics

Matthews Automation Solutions

CAJA Robotics

Omron (Adept Technology)

Guidance Automation (Matthews International)

Syrius

SMP Robotics

MALU Innovation

EuroTec (Lowpad)

DS Automation

ROCLA

NeoBotix

John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Transbotics (Scott Group)

CSG Huaxiao

EK Automation

OCEANEERING

Wellwit Robotics

Logistic-Jet

Piece Picking Robots

Berkshire Grey

Righthand Robotics

KINDRED

OSARO

Plus One Robotics

Warehouse Management System Providers

JDA

Infor

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

HighJump

Automatic Identification and Capture

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell

Data Logic

SATO

SICK

Autonomy Service Providers (ASP)

SEEGRID

BALYO

Brain Corporation

Bluebotics

KOLLMORGEN

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)

MOVEL AI

MOV AI

FREEDOM ROBOTICS

ROBOMINDS

PERCEPTIN

Warehouse Drones

UVL ROBOTICS

Eyesee (HARDIS Group)

AIRMAP

Delivery Robots

Starship

NURO AI

Tele Retail

Kiwibot

Robby Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozmj0h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/125-billion-next-generation-supply-chain-markets-2030---iot-ai-arvr-blockchain-robotics-5g-cloud-computing-cyber-security-digital-twin-driverless-vehicles-drones-wearables-3d-printing-301161712.html

SOURCE Research and Markets