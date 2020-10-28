$125 Billion Next-Generation Supply Chain Markets, 2030 - IoT, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, 5G, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Twin, Driverless Vehicles, Drones, Wearables, 3D Printing
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Supply Chain Market (Future of Logistics) By Technology (IoT, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, 5G, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Twin, Driverless Vehicles, Drones, Wearables, 3D Printing), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Next-Gen Supply Chain market to hit the mark of $125B by 2030
The lure of low-cost data storage and cloud computing has enabled organizations to capture and process large volumes of data in a short period of time in order to find valuable business insights and thus achieve end-to-end digitization of the supply chain.
As a learning from COVID-19 pandemic, companies have started implementing technological changes in crucial logistics functions across various internal processes covering supply chain planning, procurement, sales & operational planning and customer services. Under "Strategy 2025" Deutsche Post DHL Group will be spending around EUR 2 billion on digitalization till 2025 and the digitalization investment is expected to lead to yearly benefits of at least EUR 1.5 billion by 2025.
Next Gen Supply Chain market is expected to reach USD 125 billion by 2030 driven by supply chain software, robotics & automation, autonomous vehicles and counterfeit goods tracing. Enablers of digital supply chain include Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Predictive Analytics, Robotics and Automation, Data Capture, Driverless Vehicles and Drones, Digital Twin, Blockchain, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Wearable & Mobile Devices and 5G connectivity.
Major drivers of a digital supply chain include demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data process, faster adoption of internet of things (IoT), increasing investment in supply chain innovation, and huge demand from e-commerce. Companies have started to embrace the digital revolution and are beginning to see the full potential of Supply Chain 4.0 resulting in real-time product visibility, strategic sourcing and optimization, end-to-end visibility, inventory visibility and optimization, real-time manufacturing asset intelligence, micro fulfilment, efficient last mile delivery and dynamic demand & supply synchronization are some of the major benefits of a digital supply chain.
The proliferation of technologies and opportunities around the digital supply chain really means companies need to look seriously at outsourcing these functions. This is going to be a major shift towards new business models as supply chain as a service (SCaaS).
Key Questions to be answered through this report
- What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Next Gen Supply Chain Market in post-pandemic scenario?
- What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2030 for Next Gen Supply Chain Market by key technologies and regions?
- What are the key investments and M&A in Next Gen Supply Chain space?
- Who are the major participants across Supply Chain & Logistics Ecosystem by key categories?
- What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Digital Supply Chain for next 10 years?
Introduction
Next-Gen Supply Chain Impact of Supply Chain Innovation
- Upstream
- Within the factory
- Downstream
- Across the end-to-end supply chain
- What does this all mean?
Technological Stages Drivers & Challenges Drivers
- Huge Demand from E-commerce
- Labour Cost and Safety Concerns
- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain in Supply Chain
- Defining Core Supply Chain Functions and Blockchain
- What Is the Supply Chain, and What Are Its Limitations?
- What Is Blockchain and What Are Its Limitations?
- How Blockchain Will Empower Supply Chain Management
- Use Cases of Blockchain in the Supply Chain
- Shipping and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Aviation
- Retail, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Goods
- Fast adoption of IoT, Data Analytics and Cloud Computing
- Convergence of Augmented Reality and 5G connectivity with existing technologies
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- 5G Technology
- Increasing investment in Supply Chain Innovation
- Real Time End-to-End Visibility and More Transparency
- Key Benefits of Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility
- Consumer Demand changing Supply Chain Management Process
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
- Set-up of High Expectation at customer end
- Government Policy and Regulations
- US-China Trade War
- Regulation on Delivery Robots and Drones
- Cyber Risk
- Cyber Security for an organization in Supply Chain
- Compliance Requirements for Cyber Security in Supply Chain
- Recommendation
- Demand for more customized or personalized products and services
- Importance of Personalization
- Impact on Supply Chain
- More complex environment to automate the process
- Combination of Software and Hardware
- Omni channel logistics & fulfilment
- Omnichannel Experience and Expectation
- Warehouse Transformation for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Key Topics Covered:
Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Drivers & Challenges 3 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Technology (USD Million) 4 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Function (USD Million) 5 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Services 6 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market in End-User Industry 7 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Share by Region (USD Million) 8 Competitive landscape9 Company Profiles
- Dematic (KION)
- SSI-Schaefer
- Vanderlande (TICO)
- Swisslog (KUKA)
- Knapp
- Daifuku
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Knapp
- Elettric 80
- Beumer Group
- Witron Logistik + Informatik
- TGW Logistics
- Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
- FIVES Group
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Bastian Solutions (TICO)
- Material Handling System (MHS)
- Jungheinrich AG
- LODIGE Industries
- ViaStore Systems
- Interlake Macalux
- Kardex
- AutoStore
- DMW&H
- Westfalia
- GUOZI
- SIASUN
- JATEN
AGV & AMR providers
- Geek+
- Quicktron (Flashhold)
- ForwardX Robotics
- GreyOrange
- HikRobot
- Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)
- InVia Robotics
- 6 River Systems (Shopify)
- Fetch Robotics
- IAM Robotics
- Locus Robotics
- Vecna Robotics
- Waypoint Robotics
- Tompkins Robotics
- Scallog
- OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)
- GIDEON Brothers
- Magazino
- NextShift Robotics
- AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)
- EiraTech Robotics
- Aethon (ST Engineering)
- BLEUM
- HAI Robotics
- Bionic HIVE
- Oppent
- PAL Robotics
- Matthews Automation Solutions
- CAJA Robotics
- Omron (Adept Technology)
- Guidance Automation (Matthews International)
- Syrius
- SMP Robotics
- MALU Innovation
- EuroTec (Lowpad)
- DS Automation
- ROCLA
- NeoBotix
- John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)
- Transbotics (Scott Group)
- CSG Huaxiao
- EK Automation
- OCEANEERING
- Wellwit Robotics
- Logistic-Jet
Piece Picking Robots
- Berkshire Grey
- Righthand Robotics
- KINDRED
- OSARO
- Plus One Robotics
Warehouse Management System Providers
- JDA
- Infor
- Oracle
- SAP
- Manhattan Associates
- HighJump
Automatic Identification and Capture
- Zebra Technologies
- Honeywell
- Data Logic
- SATO
- SICK
Autonomy Service Providers (ASP)
- SEEGRID
- BALYO
- Brain Corporation
- Bluebotics
- KOLLMORGEN
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)
- MOVEL AI
- MOV AI
- FREEDOM ROBOTICS
- ROBOMINDS
- PERCEPTIN
Warehouse Drones
- UVL ROBOTICS
- Eyesee (HARDIS Group)
- AIRMAP
Delivery Robots
- Starship
- NURO AI
- Tele Retail
- Kiwibot
- Robby Technologies
