$12 Billion Worldwide Environmental Testing Industry To 2025 - Featuring SGS, Eurofins & Intertek Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,298.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,111.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The environmental testing market Is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growth of environmental concern among consumers and impositions of laws regarding environmental concerns are going to be the driving factor for the environmental testing market. Especially post-COVID, the concern for safety and hygiene of products has been increased among both the consumers and manufacturers, which is creating a rise in the demand for environmental testing in the market.

By technology, rapid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid type of technology is the most-effective option as compared to the conventional one. This technology includes various kits, spectrometry, chromatography, PCR, immunoassay, near-infrared (NIR) technology. These tests produce results quite rapidly as compared to conventional methods, which takes a longer time

By sample, the wastewater/effluent segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

With the increase in the demand for clean water and waste treatment, the demand for testing of effluents is on the rise. The recycling of wastewater to meet the increasing demand of the rising population calls for testing of safe water to consume. Therefore, this segment is dominating.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for certification and testing in the region is one of the major factors for the growth of the environmental testing market. Growth in demand for the development of waste infrastructure, government initiatives to improve environmental performance, and government subsidies and tax structure are the primary factors driving the environmental industry in the Asia Pacific region.

The environmental testings market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW ( South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Environmental Testing Market4.2 Environmental Testing Market: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 North America: Market, by Technology & Key Country4.4 Market, by Type & Region4.5 Market, by Sample 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in the Stringency in Regulations Related to Environmental Protection5.2.1.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Cleaner Fuels to Fuel Air Testing Demand5.2.1.2 Growing need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services5.2.1.3 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions5.2.1.4 Privatization of Environmental Testing Services5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing5.2.2.1.1 High Cost of Products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Introduction of Innovative Technologies5.2.3.3 Growing Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization Fuel the Demand for Environmental Testing5.2.3.4 Increasing Awareness About Water Safety5.2.3.5 Development of Environmental-Friendly Industries5.2.3.6 Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics of the Environmental Testing Market 6 Industry Trends6.1 Industry Analysis6.1.1 Industrial Activity & Environmental Pollution6.1.2 Sustainable Environmental Practices6.2 Supply Chain Analysis6.3 Technology Analysis6.3.1 Upcoming Technologies in the Environmental Testing Market6.3.1.1 Microarray6.3.1.2 Biochip6.3.1.3 Biosensors6.3.1.4 Flow Cytometry6.3.1.5 Nirs6.4 Ecosystem Map6.4.1 Food Safety & Tic: Ecosystem View6.4.2 Food Safety & Tic: Market Map6.5 Yc-Ycc Shift6.6 Case Studies6.6.1 Case Study 16.6.1.1 Title6.6.1.2 Problem Statement6.6.1.3 Publisher Approach6.6.1.4 Revenue Impact (RI)6.6.2 Case Study 26.6.2.1 Title6.6.2.2 Problem Statement6.6.2.3 Publisher Approach6.6.2.4 Revenue Impact (RI)6.6.3 Case Study 36.6.3.1 Title6.6.3.2 Problem Statement6.6.3.3 Publisher Approach6.6.3.4 Revenue Impact (RI) 7 Regulations for the Environmental Testing Market7.1 US7.2 Canada7.3 Mexico7.4 Germany7.5 UK7.6 France7.7 Italy7.8 Spain7.9 India7.10 Japan7.11 Indonesia: Environmental Regulatory Framework7.12 Brazil 8 Environmental Testing Market, by Sample8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Sample8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Wastewater/Effluent8.2.1 Wastewater/Effluent is the Dominating Sample Segment for the Market8.3 Soil8.3.1 Soil Testing Helps in Various Degree of Analysis to Increase Crop Production and help to Meet the RIse in the Demand of Food8.4 Water8.4.1 Due to the Increase in the Usage of Water in Various Sectors, Quality Check is a Necessity8.5 Air8.5.1 RIse in Airborne Diseases and Pollution Level Has Increased the Demand for Environmental Testing Services for Air Samples 9 Environmental Testing Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Technology 1099.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Conventional9.2.1 Conventional Methods Providing Initial Picture for Any Sample Source9.2.2 Culture Plate Method to Detect Presence of Microbes9.2.3 Dissolved Oxygen (Do) Determination in Water Analysis9.2.4 Biological & Chemical Oxygen Demand9.3 Rapid Method9.3.1 Rapid Testing is the Dominating and Fastest-Growing Segment9.3.2 Spectrometry9.3.3 Chromatography9.3.4 PCR9.3.5 Immunoassay9.3.6 Near-Infrared (Nir) Technology 10 Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested10.1 Introduction10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario10.2 Microbial Contamination10.2.1 Microbial Contamination of Water Bodies: a Key Concern Driving the Market Growth10.2.2 Unregulated Microbiological Contaminants10.3 Organic Compounds10.3.1 Households at High Risk of Exposure to Organic Compounds Likely to Necessitate Environmental Testing10.4 Heavy Metals10.4.1 Increasing Industrial Activities are Responsible for the Release of Toxic Heavy Metals10.5 Residues10.5.1 Release of Residues Due to Agricultural Activities Likely to Drive the Demand for Environmental Testing10.6 Solids10.6.1 Solids are Less Likely to Cause Permanent Environmental Damage 11 Environmental Testing Market, by End User11.1 Introduction11.2 Agriculture & Irrigation Sector11.2.1 The Agriculture & Irrigation Sector is the Dominant End-User Segment of Environmental Testing Services11.3 Government Institutes and R&D Laboratories11.3.1 With Increase in Global Trade, the need for Environmental Testing Has become a Necessity11.4 Industrial Product Manufacturers11.4.1 Stringent Government Rules and Norms Driving the Market11.5 Forestry & Geology11.5.1 need for Sustainable Growth of the Environment Boosting the Demand for Environmental Testing Services 12 Environmental Testing Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Region12.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario12.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario12.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia Pacific12.5 South America12.6 Rest of the World 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Environmental Testing Market: Market Share Analysis, 201913.4 Revenue Analysis13.5 COVID-19 Specific Company Response13.6 Key Market Developments13.6.1 Expansions13.6.2 Acquisitions13.6.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships 14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)14.1.1 Star14.1.2 Pervasive14.1.3 Emerging Leaders14.1.4 Emerging Companies14.2 Company Profiles14.2.1 SGS14.2.2 Eurofins14.2.3 Intertek14.2.4 Bureau Veritas14.2.5 ALS14.2.6 Tuv Sud14.2.7 Asurequality14.2.8 Merieux14.2.9 Microbac14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)14.3.1 Progressive Companies14.3.2 Starting Blocks14.3.3 Responsive Companies14.3.4 Dynamic Companies14.4 Start-Ups/SME Profiles14.4.1 R J Hill14.4.2 Symbio Laboratories14.4.3 Alex Stewart International14.4.4 Emsl Analytical, Inc.14.4.5 Hydrologic Associates14.4.6 Environmental Testing, Inc.14.4.8 Advanced Analytical Testing & Research Laboratories14.4.9 American Environmental Testing Laboratory, Llc 14.4.10 Pace Analytical 14.4.11 Analab Corporation

15 Appendix

