$12.7 Billion Depression Drugs Global Market To 2026 - By Drug Class, Disorder Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depression Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global depression drugs market reached a value of US$ 12.7 Billion in 2020. Depression is a mental disorder characterized by the absence of positive emotions, constant low mood and numerous cognitive, physical, behavioral and emotional symptoms. It is diagnosed by identifying the symptoms and checking the medical history of the patient. It is then treated using depression drugs, which balance the functioning of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, in the brain and controlling the mood and emotions of the patient. These drugs can assist in relieving the signs of anxiety, seasonal affective disorder and dysthymia.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the leading causes of disability and has impacted more than 264 million people across the globe. The increasing prevalence of mental disorders, such as social anxiety and depression, represents one of the key factors propelling the depression drugs market growth. Apart from this, with the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population. Moreover, as governments of various countries have imposed complete lockdown and are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures, the everyday routine of a significant portion of the population has been altered, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the mental health of individuals. This trend has emerged as another major growth-inducing factor boosting the sales of depression drugs. Furthermore, the emergence of novel techniques for the development of antidepressants with minimal side-effects and long-term results, in confluence with the increasing acceptance of new medications, is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the global depression drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).This report provides a deep insight into the global depression drugs market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the depression drugs market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Depression Drugs Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class5.5 Market Breakup by Disorder Type5.6 Market Breakup by Drug Type5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Drug Class6.1 Atypical Antipsychotics6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Tricyclic Antidepressants6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Disorder Type7.1 Major Depressive Disorder7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Panic Disorder7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Drug Type8.1 Generic Drugs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Branded Drugs8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Hospital Pharmacies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Retail Pharmacies9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Online Pharmacies9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical15.3.2 Pfizer15.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company15.3.4 AstraZeneca15.3.5 Novartis15.3.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline15.3.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company15.3.9 Allergan 15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson 15.3.11 Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd 15.3.12 Sebela Pharmaceuticals

