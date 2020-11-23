$12.2 Billion Pipeline Safety Market - Global Forecast To 2025: Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Is Expected To Provide Substantial Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pipeline Safety Market by Component (Solutions (Pipeline Monitoring System, Secure Communication, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, SCADA for Pipelines, and ICS Security) and Services), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pipeline Safety Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the Forecast Period.

Pipeline safety is a single system that detects smaller leaks or damages securely and more reliably. It simultaneously monitors for third-party interference and other external pipeline threats to prevent leaks altogether. Pipeline safety solutions are used mainly to assist and improve control over assets and regulate the process in localizing leaks and enhancing productivity, which is expected to drive the pipeline safety market's adoption. The report's objective is to define, describe, and forecast the pipeline safety market size based on component, application, vertical, and region.

The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the pipeline safety market during the forecast period, as IIoT enhances the operational efficiency of the pipeline network and reduces costs related to the transportation and maintenance of gas/liquid. A digital transformation of the oil and gas industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the adoption of pipeline safety solutions in this industry for effectively managing pipeline operations.

The oil and gas pipelines sector have been impacted due to a weak demand and low oil and gas prices as a result of COVID-19. While the worsening financial situation is resulting in a delay of upcoming pipeline projects, measures to curb the spread of pandemic has impacted operations of existing pipelines. While pipeline and piping systems remain in operation throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, understandably some repair and maintenance scopes have been delayed. When normal operations resume, it will be even more essential to plan effectively with early engagement from the supply chain and ensure the use of the safest and most efficient tools on the market.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Pipeline Safety Market4.2 Market: Top Three Solutions4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market, by Application and Top Two Verticals

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Pipeline Safety: Evolution5.3 Ecosystem5.4 Market Dynamics5.4.1 Drivers5.4.1.1 Improved Spending by Majority of Oil and Gas Companies for Pipeline Infrastructure, Network Monitoring, and Leak Detection5.4.1.2 Rise in Number of Oil and Gas Leakage Incidences/Accidents5.4.2 Restraints5.4.2.1 Lack of Apprehensions Related to Monitoring System Implementation by Operators5.4.2.2 Cost of Monitoring Systems for Oil and Gas Pipelines Varies with Technology5.4.3 Opportunities5.4.3.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Need for Remote Monitoring and Management of Assets and Business Processes5.4.4 Challenges5.4.4.1 Severe Climatic Conditions and Lack of Funds Hampering the Development of Aging Infrastructure5.4.4.2 Multi-Site Facilities Pose a Challenge for Implementing a Comprehensive Monitoring System5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.5 Pipeline Safety Market: COVID-19 Impact5.6 Case Study Analysis5.6.1 Central Asia-China Gas Pipeline Used Huawei Solution for Supervising World's Longest Smart Pipeline5.6.2 Huawei Selected Honeywell for Shortening Delivery Time of Central Asia Gas Pipeline Project5.6.3 Global 500 Energy & Utilities Company Used Aveva Leak Detection Solutions to Improve Regulatory Compliance5.6.4 An Energy and Utilities Company Used Aveva Simsuite Pipeline Operator Trainer Simulator to Improve Safety and Reduce Risk5.6.5 Ocp Ecuador S.A. Used Schneider Electric Solution to Improve Pipeline Efficiency and Safety5.6.6 Increase Reliability of Pipeline Networks and Improve Cost-Efficiency Using Syrinix Pipeminder Solutions5.6.7 Nysearch Used Fft Secure Pipe System for Reliable and Accurate Pipeline Location Data to Reduce Third-Party Damage5.6.8 Senstar's Fiberpatrol Fiber Optic Intrusion Detection Sensor Was Used to Secure a Site from Intrusion5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Patents Filed: Pipeline Safety, by Solution and Application, 2017-20205.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Technology Analysis5.9.1 GIS and Planning Pipeline Routes5.9.2 Acoustic Detection5.9.3 Infrared Thermal Detection5.9.4 Orfeus Technology5.9.5 Spar 300 Technology5.9.6 Magnetic Flux Leakage5.9.7 Eddy Current Testing5.9.8 Ultrasonic Testing5.9.9 In-Line Inspection of Pipelines5.10 Pipeline Safety, Research Areas for Technology Implementation

6 Pipeline Safety Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact6.1.2 Components: Market Drivers6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Perimeter Intrusion Detection6.2.2 Secure Communication6.2.3 Scada for Pipelines6.2.4 Pipeline Monitoring System6.2.5 Industrial Control System Security6.3 Services6.3.1 Professional Services6.3.2 Pipeline Integrity Management

7 Pipeline Safety Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Onshore7.3 Offshore

8 Pipeline Safety Market, by Vertical8.1 Introduction8.2 Natural Gas8.3 Crude Oil8.4 Refined Products8.5 Other Verticals

9 Pipeline Safety Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Share, 202010.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players10.5 Key Market Developments10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology10.7 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202010.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11 Company Profiles11.1 Introduction11.2 ABB11.3 Siemens Ag11.4 Schneider Electric11.5 Baker Hughes11.6 Honeywell11.7 Huawei11.8 Aveva11.9 PSI Ag11.10 BAE Systems11.11 Transcanada11.12 Atmos International11.13 Clampon As11.14 Future Fibre Technologies11.15 Perma-Pipe11.16 Senstar11.17 Syrinix11.18 Radiobarrier11.19 Pure Technologies11.20 C-Fer Technologies11.21 Total Safety11.22 Krohne Group11.23 Plm Cat11.24 Leater11.25 TTK11.26 Startup/SME Profiles11.26.1 Novosound11.26.2 Liveeo11.26.3 Detect Technologies11.26.4 Miqrotech11.26.5 Dashboard Limited11.26.6 Planys Technologies

