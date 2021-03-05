$ 118.49 Billion Growth In Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights And Key Highlights On Major Segments | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronics manufacturing services market size is expected to grow by USD 118.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024. The report identifies APAC as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
The increasing adoption of smart manufacturing is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complex supply chain with shrinking margins might challenge growth.
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market: End-user
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the computing and consumer appliances segment. The segment is driven by the rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR devices, gaming consoles, and wearable devices. The market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market: Geographic Landscape
About 79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growing economic activities and ongoing urbanization will be crucial in driving the growth of the electronics manufacturing services market in APAC. China, Taiwan, and India are the key markets for electronics manufacturing services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- Benchmark Electronics Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- Creation Technologies LLC
- ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.
- Flex Ltd.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Jabil Inc.
- Plexus Corp.
- Sanmina Corp.
- Venture Corp. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in electronics manufacturing services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronics manufacturing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronics manufacturing services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronics manufacturing services market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Computing and consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing penetration of big data analytics in manufacturing industry
- Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing
- Advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
