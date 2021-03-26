$110.29 Billion Growth In Global Animal Feed Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., And Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the animal feed market.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the animal feed market. The market is segmented by animal type (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Download Sample Report Instantly

Animal Feed Market: Key Findings

Animal feed market value to grow by USD 110.29 billion at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025 39% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the animal type, the poultry segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Animal feed market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Animal Feed Market: Growth DriversIncreasing number of product launches is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors in the market are focusing on successful product launches to increase revenue flow and market share. For instance, in September 2019, DuPont de Nemours Inc. launched Axtra PHY, the latest generation of phytase enzymes in Japan. Similarly, In September 2020, Evonik AG announced the launch of guanidino acetic acid-product (GAA), GuanAMINO. The product is intended to enhance energy metabolism in livestock production. Such successful product launches are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Entry of new players into the market and the increasing demand for meat and poultry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Animal Feed Market: Major Vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers various products including feed additives amino acid, premix formulations, and others.

Cargill Inc.Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat & poultry, and Others. The company offers animal feed products under the brands NutreBeef Cattle Feeds, Ranger Limiter, Cinergy, and others.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PlcCharoen Pokphand Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Livestock business and Aquaculture business. The company offers animal feed products that include swine feed, chicken feed, duck feed, shrimp feed, and fish feed.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market - Global aquatic feed ingredients and products market is segmented by species (fishes, crustaceans, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Shrimp Feed Market - Global shrimp feed market is segmented by type (grower, finisher, and starter) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/animal-feed-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/110-29-billion-growth-in-global-animal-feed-market-during-2021-2025--featuring-key-vendors-including-archer-daniels-midland-co-cargill-inc-and-charoen-pokphand-foods-plc--technavio-301255198.html

SOURCE Technavio