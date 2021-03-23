$11.9 Billion Worldwide Location Intelligence Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Intelligence - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Intelligence estimated at US$ 11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 29.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Sales & Marketing Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$ 7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Workforce Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGRThe Location Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Asset Management Segment to Record 13.8% CAGRIn the global Asset Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.5% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors:

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Location Intelligence Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

