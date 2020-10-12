$11,352.1 Million Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2025: Increasing Number Of Artisan Bakeries And QSRs & Automation And Robotics In Bakery Processing

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to be USD 8,880.9 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period; it is projected to reach USD 11,352.1 million by 2025.

The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands. The ovens & proofers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020. On the basis of type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into mixers, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters & molders, and other bakery processing equipment (conveyors, coating systems, stamping, cooling systems, sprayers, depositors, loaders & unloader, and icing machine). Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that are mainly used for the production of bakery products. A wide range of bakery ovens are manufactured, which are designed using advanced technologies and research to offer products with low fuel consumption, affordable prices, excellent volume, shine, texture, and crust in the market. Manufacturers are providing ovens in various shapes and sizes to meet the various requirements of customers around the world, as per the recent market and consumption trends. The cakes & pastries segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2025. On the basis of application, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, and other bakery products (donuts, pretzels, and croissants). Based on application, the cakes & pastries segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025. Cakes & pastries are the second-most preferred bakery products consumed after bread by customers globally. Product innovation and increased penetration in the growing markets in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Consumers are witnessing a significant demand for bakery products that are gluten-free, which has led to the increasing adoption of bakery processing equipment among manufacturers in the coming years. These factors are projected to drive the bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period significantly. The bakery processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization. Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks. In China, imported bakery products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging. These factors support the growth of markets for bakery products. Over the years, the bakery processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing bakery and confectionery industries. Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market

Emerging Economies Offer Opportunities for Market Growth

Europe : Market, by Type & Country: Ovens & Proofers Formed the Dominant Segment, in Terms of Type, in the European Bakery Processing Equipment Market

: Market, by Type & Country: Ovens & Proofers Formed the Dominant Segment, in Terms of Type, in the European Bakery Processing Equipment Market Market, by End-user: Bakery Processing Industry Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Market, by Type: Bread to Dominate the Market, by Application, from 2020 to 2025

Market for Bakery Processing Equipment, by Region

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Market DynamicsDrivers

Increasing Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs

Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing

Restraints

High Fixed Cost and Maintenance of Equipment

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for New Products Such as Frozen Bakery

Expansion of Production Facilities

Investments in Technological Upgradation

Challenges

Competition from Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products

Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

GEA Group AG ( Germany )

) Bhler ( Switzerland )

) John Bean Technologies Corporation (US)

Heat and Control (US)

Rheon Automatic Machinery ( Japan )

) Baker Perkins (UK)

Markel Food Group (UK)

Anko Food Machine ( Taiwan )

) Gemini Bakery Equipment (US)

Allied Bakery Equipment (US)

Global Bakery Solutions (UK)

Erika Record LLC (US)

Nestl SA ( Switzerland )

) Bimbo Bakeries (US)

Mondelez International (US)

General Mills (US)

Kellog Company (US)

Post Holdings (US)

Aryzta ( Switzerland )

) Flower Foods (US)

Rich Products (US)

Synder'sLance (US)

Pepsico (US)

Conagra Foods (US)

Franz Family Bakeries (US)

