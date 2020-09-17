$11.2 Billion Worldwide Preschool Or Child Care Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preschool or Child Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Children's Tree House
- EuroKids International Private Limited
- Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.
- Little Einsteins
- Little Elly
- Modern Montessori International
- SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.
- SHEMROCK Group of Preschools
- Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.
- Zee Learn Limited
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Preschool or Child Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad960f
