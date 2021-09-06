$11.19 Bn Growth In Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025 | Continuous Development Of New Products To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 11.19 billion is expected in the personalized gifts market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personalized gifts market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the continuous development of new products will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-photo Personalized Gifts



Photo Personalized Gifts

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45161

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the personalized gifts market in the personal products industry include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Personalized Gifts Market size

Personalized Gifts Market trends

Personalized Gifts Market industry analysis

The personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the seasonal nature of the market will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personalized gifts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:Global Gifts Retailing Market - Global gifts retailing market is segmented by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Personalized Gifts Market in US - Personalized gifts market in US is segmented by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts) and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personalized gifts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

Corning Inc.

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Personal Creations

Shutterfly Inc.

UncommonGoods LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/personalized-gifts-market-size-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/personalized-gifts-market

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-19-bn-growth-in-personalized-gifts-market-2021-2025--continuous-development-of-new-products-to-boost-growth--technavio-301369477.html

SOURCE Technavio