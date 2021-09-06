$11.19 Bn Growth In Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025 | Continuous Development Of New Products To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 11.19 billion is expected in the personalized gifts market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personalized gifts market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the continuous development of new products will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-photo Personalized Gifts
- Photo Personalized Gifts
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the personalized gifts market in the personal products industry include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Personalized Gifts Market size
- Personalized Gifts Market trends
- Personalized Gifts Market industry analysis
The personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the seasonal nature of the market will hamper the market growth.
Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personalized gifts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress Plc
- Corning Inc.
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Personal Creations
- Shutterfly Inc.
- UncommonGoods LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
