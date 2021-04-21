$ 109.85 Million Growth Expected In Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic preservatives market is poised to grow by USD 109.85 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the cosmetic preservatives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of cosmeceuticals.
The cosmetic preservatives market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cosmetic preservatives market covers the following areas:
Cosmetic Preservatives Market SizingCosmetic Preservatives Market ForecastCosmetic Preservatives Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Akema Srl
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- BRENNTAG AG
- Chemipol SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
- Symrise AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Skin care
- Hair care
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akema Srl
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- BRENNTAG AG
- Chemipol SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
- Symrise AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
