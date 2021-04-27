-10 Years From That Day - Fukushima Today 2021: Fukushima Prefectural Government Releases Video Of Today's Fukushima, 10 Years After Great East Japan Earthquake

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fukushima Prefectural Government has released a new video showing today's Fukushima, 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, on its official YouTube channel, which conveys "charm"...

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fukushima Prefectural Government has released a new video showing today's Fukushima, 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, on its official YouTube channel, which conveys "charm" and "now" in the prefecture and introduces its forward-looking attitude toward revitalization.

- Fukushima Today

10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

Fukushima Prefecture continues to move step by step toward recovery while getting a lot of support and encouragement at home and from abroad.

The video introduces today's Fukushima as the prefecture continues to meet challenges with " Fukushima Pride" in mind.

- 10 Years from That Day - Fukushima Today 2021

English : https://youtu.be/R3SxkwITQcYKorean: https://youtu.be/fsrpqwTpwtYTraditional Chinese: https://youtu.be/kKM5ooHruRM Simplified Chinese: https://youtu.be/TY4EPoEUtjo

- Overview of New Video

The current situations of areas under evacuation orders after the nuclear power disaster, updates on air dose rates and the number of evacuees, as well as progress in infrastructure improvement.

Today's agricultural, forestry and fisheries industries in Fukushima, which prioritize the safety, including trial coastal catches of marine products which have been confirmed as safe and efforts to become the No. 1 in Japan in terms of obtaining GAP certification.

New technologies born out of the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework.

The Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum opened in September 2020.

The new video shows today's Fukushima from various angles as the prefecture continues to move toward recovery.

- Fukushima Revitalization Station -- portal site for revitalization information

The Fukushima Prefectural Government's official portal site for revitalization information, which tells the world handily about the situations of areas under evacuation orders, infrastructure improvement, agricultural, forestry and fisheries industries and Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework among others.

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-english/ Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-ko/ Traditional Chinese: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-zht/

Release Date: April 6 (Tuesday), 2021

Fukushima Prefectural Government's official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/PrefFukushima *1,867 videos posted, 13,960 people registered, 37,001,296 views (as of April 20, 2021)

- Special video site introducing the current situation of Fukushima - "Fukushima Now"

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-english/Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-ko/Traditional Chinese: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-zht/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-10-years-from-that-day---fukushima-today-2021-fukushima-prefectural-government-releases-video-of-todays-fukushima-10-years-after-great-east-japan-earthquake-301277402.html

SOURCE Fukushima Prefectural Government