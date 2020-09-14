$10 Million In Penthouses Up For Auction In Miami-Dade & Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Realty USA (PRUSA), New York's leading real estate auction house, announced rare auctions for two penthouses in exclusive, amenity-rich new-development buildings on opposite coasts: one in Miami-Dade County, FL and the other in Los Angeles, CA.

Miami-Dade County The first is a furnished 4-bedroom, 4,446 sq. ft. duplex penthouse with private, rooftop pool at the new Privé in Aventura, located 25 minutes from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The highly-amenitized development, featuring two 16-story towers named the "#1 most desirable ultra-luxury residential development in the Miami/ Ft. Lauderdale area" by Elite Traveler, is the sole property on a private island. Amenities include 5-star concierge, two-story gym, spa, valet, tennis court, jogging trail, private marina, cigar room, car washing station, and kids' playground.

Originally $6.295 million, the suggested opening bid is only $4.999 million, or over 20% off.Bids are due September 30.

Los Angeles The next is a nearly-4,000 square-foot penthouse with approx. 30-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed, panoramic views of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline. The condominium—a glass cube perched atop the new development TEN50, located near LA Live and the Staples Center—features 3 expansive and separate, private outdoor spaces. The building features a resort-style pool, spa, fitness studio, yoga deck, indoor/outdoor lounge, and screening room. The pioneering development even has delivery-ready landing pads for drone delivery.

Originally asking $6 million, the custom-built, 2-story penthouse is now up for auction with a minimum bid of just $4.75 million, or over 20% off. Bids are due October 22.

The penthouse has been utilized as a film location on numerous occasions for big budget productions, including Showtime's " Homeland," HBO's "Westworld," and Apple TV's "The Morning Show" as the residence of Steve Carell's character.

PRUSA has auctioned close to 1,000 properties since inception in 2009. The company recently received recognition from global media for its sale of President Donald Trump's childhood home in NYC at a price of over 240% of its fair market value. The company's current auctions include property in New York, Florida, California, and Hawaii, where it will be auctioning a 2.8-acre commercial development site in Kailua Kona on the Big Island this October.

