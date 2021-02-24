$ 10.91 Billion Growth In Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., And Daikin Industries Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the data center cooling solutions market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the data center cooling solutions market. The market is segmented by application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and other), technique (air-based cooling and liquid-based cooling), and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly .

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market: Key Findings

Data center cooling solutions market value to grow by USD 10.91 billion at almost 15% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 15% CAGR during 2021-2025 37% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Data center cooling solutions market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market: Growth Drivers

The increased demand for data centers is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and big data analytics across CSPs, government agencies, and telecommunications organizations is increasing the demand for data centers globally. The rising adoption of data centers has necessitated the need for advanced cooling techniques that are cost-effective and consume less power. Besides, during the forecast period, the market is expected to witness megaprojects such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services' data centers in France, Facebook's investments in New Mexico, Apple's investments in Ireland, and Google's expected operation of eight new regions across the world. All these factors are expected to generate significant revenue in the data center cooling solutions market.

"Need to reduce OPEX and the increasing use of free cooling technique will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market: Major Vendors

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Products, Solutions, Aftersales, Spares, and Control Systems. The company offers a wide range of cooling systems designed for data centers, such as SmartCool, SmartCool Inverter Compressor, and EasiCool; IT cooling such as OnRak, InRak, Echo, and AireTile; Chillers such as TurboChill Water Cooled and OptiChill and OptiChill FreeCool; and Condensers and condensing units such as BluCube, Air cooled condensers and dry coolers, Condensing unit, and Ultima compact condensing unit.

Black Box Corp.

Black Box Corp. operates its business through segments such as Solutions and Products. The company offers data center cooling solutions such as freestanding coolers, specialty coolers, and wallmount coolers.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, and Oil hydraulics. The company offers advanced HVAC technology for a stable environment with cost-effective, dependable cooling service around-the-clock. The products provided are chillers, air handlers, water source heat pumps, rooftop systems, fan coils, and others.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

