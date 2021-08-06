$10.56 Billion Construction Adhesives Global Market To 2026 - Featuring 3M, BASF And Gorilla Glue Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Adhesives Market Research Report , by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Adhesives Market size was estimated at USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.61% to reach USD 19.35 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Construction Adhesives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Geography, the Construction Adhesives Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Construction Adhesives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Construction Adhesives Market, including 3M Company, Adhesive Technologies Corp., ARDEX GmbH, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Bostik SA, DAP Products, Inc., Don Construction Products (DCP) Limited, Flextile Ltd, Fosroc, Inc., Franklin International, Inc., Gorilla Glue Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Laticrete International, Inc., Lord Corp., Mactac, MAPEI S.p.A., Norcros Plc, Sika AG, Terraco Group, The Dow Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Construction Adhesives Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Construction Adhesives Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Construction Adhesives Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Construction Adhesives Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Construction Adhesives Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Construction Adhesives Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Construction Adhesives Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing investment in construction industry5.1.1.2. Rising number of housing projects in emerging economies5.1.1.3. Increasing number of renovation activities5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing technological and artificial innovations5.1.3.2. Rising government initiatives for infrastructure development5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Volatility in the raw material price5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Americas Construction Adhesives Market6.1. Introduction6.2. Argentina6.3. Brazil6.4. Canada6.5. Mexico6.6. United States 7. Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesives Market7.1. Introduction7.2. Australia7.3. China7.4. India7.5. Indonesia7.6. Japan7.7. Malaysia7.8. Philippines7.9. Singapore7.10. South Korea7.11. Thailand 8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Adhesives Market8.1. Introduction8.2. France8.3. Germany8.4. Italy8.5. Netherlands8.6. Qatar8.7. Russia8.8. Saudi Arabia8.9. South Africa8.10. Spain8.11. United Arab Emirates8.12. United Kingdom 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix9.1.1. Quadrants9.1.2. Business Strategy9.1.3. Product Satisfaction9.2. Market Ranking Analysis9.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player9.4. Competitive Scenario9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement9.4.4. Investment & Funding9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 10. Company Usability Profiles10.1. 3M Company10.2. Adhesive Technologies Corp.10.3. ARDEX GmbH10.4. Ashland Inc.10.5. Avery Dennison Corporation10.6. BASF SE10.7. Bostik SA10.8. DAP Products, Inc.10.9. Don Construction Products (DCP) Limited10.10. Flextile Ltd10.11. Fosroc, Inc.10.12. Franklin International, Inc.10.13. Gorilla Glue Inc.10.14. H.B. Fuller Company10.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA10.16. Huntsman International LLC.10.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc.10.18. Laticrete International, Inc.10.19. Lord Corp.10.20. Mactac10.21. MAPEI S.p.A.10.22. Norcros Plc10.23. Sika AG10.24. Terraco Group10.25. The Dow Chemical Company10.26. Wacker Chemie AG 11. Appendix

