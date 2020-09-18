1 Senior Living Community In Southeast Michigan Expands

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moceri Companies celebrated the Ribbon Cutting of Blossom Springs, the second in a portfolio of Inspired Senior Living communities in northern Oakland County.

Located just a mile from its sister campus, Blossom Ridge ®, a vibrant 55+ senior living community, Blossom Springs focuses on assisted living & memory care providing residents with personalized support programs in a secured, resort-quality environment.

Blending beautifully crafted living spaces, premium amenities and an innovative approach to personalized care, Blossom Springs delivers an unprecedented experience, with the community promoting independence, dignity and vitality. " Blossom Springs allows residents the freedom to age in place as their health needs change without leaving the community, their friends or the staff they have come to know," said Mario Moceri, Moceri Companies partner. "We want to ensure our residents and guests will have the same accessibility, safety and stability as administered with in-home care."

The 56-residence community features many modern conveniences on-site, including: a fitness center with a private physical therapy room; salon; library; activity rooms; public gathering spaces; two on-site restaurants inspired by Andiamo serving fresh, home-cooked and nutritionally balanced meals; private dining room and a theater/chapel. A tranquil courtyard, interior gardens, secured walking paths, covered porches and a sunroom allow residents and their families to safely access the outdoors.

"By design, Blossom Springs is a drastic departure from what most people think of when senior living comes to mind. Beautifully crafted living spaces and awe-inspiring amenities," commented Moceri Companies partner Dominic J. Moceri.

Blossom Springs also offers a robust activity calendar full of life enrichment programs, social events, weekly religious services and regular outings in the greater Rochester area. Residents will also benefit from access to Blossom Ridge's unprecedented amenities encompassing indoor and outdoor pools, full-service Petals Salon, comprehensive health and wellness services, a dedicated art and design studio, as well as state-of-the-art fitness rooms.

Secured assisted living, memory care and wellness residences are now available for immediate occupancy. Designer models are open for tours.

Additional information is available at 248-601-0505 or MoceriBlossomSprings.com.

