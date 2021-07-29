1 Recruiting Training Firm, The Kelley Group, Offers Complimentary Recruiting Webinar Series

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As recruiting wars heat up, The Kelley Group (TKG) is offering 12 complimentary webinars to help leaders recruit top talents to their firm.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As recruiting wars heat up, The Kelley Group (TKG) is offering 12 complimentary webinars to help leaders recruit top talents to their firm. Each month participants will learn important strategies for finding top producers who can help make their company stronger, as well as proven techniques for successfully persuading them to join their firm.

According to Brooke Kelley, co-founder of TKG, "Leaders must know how to build a web of recruiting ambassadors to get their message out broadly and connect more quickly and directly with advisors. Using readily available resources such as family members, friends and social acquaintances often provides a third-party introduction to viable candidates and can be a short cut to getting talent in the door. While it sounds simple, the leaders we've videotaped exhibited significant discomfort when broaching the subject with their resources."

During the monthly seminar series, leaders will explore ways to help identify and analyze top talents and to understand the value of developing a recruiting plan they can execute daily without fail and without excuses. Additionally, they'll learn advanced dialogue techniques that will help them uncover the advisor's unconscious decision-making strategies, expose hidden motivators and overcome the toughest of objections to close the deal.

Sarano Kelley, co-founder of TKG, says, "Recruiting is an ongoing activity. It's not something you do when the mood strikes or when you happen to have time to spare. Instead you need to have a readily available pipeline of viable recruits. Networking and recruiting activities need to be done systematically following a disciplined process. This is what leaders will learn when attending this exclusive webinar series."

The Recruiting Conundrum complimentary webinar series is based on the Kelley's book, The Recruiting Conundrum: A Consistent, Disciplined Approach to Attracting Top Talent. This highly acclaimed publication is the only book on recruiting in the financial services industry.

An introductory webinar, The Recruiting Process Overview, will be held on Wednesday, August 11 th at 12:15 p.m. PT. For a complete series agenda and to register, CLICK HERE. https://thekelleygroup.net/2021-08-11-recruiting-challenge/ [Registrants will also receive a complimentary copy of TKGs white paper - The New Recruiting Conundrum.]

Sarano and Brooke Kelley are #1 rated speakers, trainers and coaches in the financial services industry. They are co-authors of The Recruiting Conundrum and The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days.

