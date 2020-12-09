1 New York Times Best Selling Author, Fern Michaels Movie To Air On Hallmark

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times and USA TODAY Best Selling Author, Fern Michaels will have her first movie released with Head First Productions in association with Muse Entertainment, for a television adaptation of her Christmas...

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times and USA TODAY Best Selling Author, Fern Michaels will have her first movie released with Head First Productions in association with Muse Entertainment, for a television adaptation of her Christmas novella, A Christmas Homecoming. The movie title, Unlocking Christmas will air on December 13 th on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries staring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund. According to Michaels: "It has always been a dream of mine to see my work on television. I am thrilled to be working with Head First and Muse Entertainment. They are both universally recognized and respected companies known for their well-crafted, high quality productions."

Michaels is considered the Grand Dame of women's fiction, including several series: Texas Trilogy; Kentucky Heat; Vegas; The Sisterhood and its spin-offs, The Men of The Sisterhood, and The Godmothers. Her most recent Christmas novel Spirit of the Season is currently on The New York Times Best Seller list following on the heels of Truth and Justice the latest novel in The Sisterhood Series.

In 2020, Michaels has had a run of books on The New York Times Best Seller list for over 24 weeks. She has 155 published works, 147 N ew York Times and USA Today Best Sellers, and over 150 million copies in print. Her work has been translated into 20 languages worldwide .

She is a passionate animal lover and has provided over forty bullet proof vests for K-9's across the country, as well as donating two K-9 dogs to police departments in Connecticut and New York.

She lives in South Carolina with her dog and cat rescue pets/fur family.

