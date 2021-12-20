1 App Development Company Hyperlink InfoSystem Reveals The Cost And Time Frame To Develop An App In 2022

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being in the world of evolving technology, where new technology evolves now and then, having a mobile application is a must for every business no matter it is a start-up or a well-known brand.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being in the world of evolving technology, where new technology evolves now and then, having a mobile application is a must for every business no matter it is a start-up or a well-known brand. The COVID pandemic has surely changed how everyone is used to the business.

Everyone prefers staying as comfortable as they can while doing everything they can. Starting from attending virtual concerts to ordering food online or attending work meetings with someone being miles away without even physically being in touch with them. Nowadays, smartphone apps are available for almost everything. COVID-19 has surely boosted the mobile app development market.

The mobile app downloads have constantly been increasing since 2016 when it was reported 140.7 billion app downloads in 2016 crossed 200 billion downloads in 2020 due to the rise of mobile app usage because of sudden change global pandemic brought in daily activities.

Apart from that, the revenue generated due to mobile apps was over 365 billion U.S. dollars which crossed over 690 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The number is expected to cross 935 billion U.S. dollars by the year 2023.

Mobile apps are making users' life easy by keeping apps updated with every technological trend possible. Mobile app developers keep up with new trends to better serve their clients. The same goes for content creators and producers ready to take their brands to the next level with mobile development. A mobile application embedded with current trends such as IoT AI, live location, AR-VR, bacon technology and even blockchain technology is considered as must-have functions and features for any mobile application. There are types of mobile apps which are currently trending and about to grow more in the upcoming years.

With such high demand for apps in this competitive world, there are thousands of IT & Software companies offering app development services to global businesses. Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the popular and most trusted app developers in the industry today. The company was founded in 2011 and delivered more than 4,000 apps for clients' custom requirements. They have a team of 450+ highly skilled developers who are working on the latest technologies, including AI, IoT, AR/VR, and many more. At the start of 2022, Hyperlink InfoSystem shares details of cost and time-frame to build different types of apps to help business owners to plan their strategies easily.

On-Demand Apps

On-demand mobile app development is on the rise upward in 2022. Apps like Zomato and Uber have shown how successful apps in this space can be. The company has developed various on-demand apps like food delivery apps, taxi services, Home maintenance services and so on. The average on-demand mobile apps development time is between 10 to 15 weeks which can cost around $20,000 to $25,000.

Blockchain-based Apps

The mobile applications demand transparency, trust, and accountability throughout the network required to embed with blockchain. The Blockchain applications can disrupt the existing business models markedly and deliver lower-cost solutions. The company has developed many apps using various blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and NFT. The average blockchain-based app development time is 15 to 20 weeks which can cost between $50,000 - $80,000.

AI integrated Apps

The app functionality such as facial image recognition, Face detection, Text and image classification, Sentiment recognition and classification, Speech recognition, Predictive maintenance are almost must-have features of any basic mobile app. All these AI functionality integrated application demands an estimated 15 to 20 weeks of development time and $50,000 to $80,000 budget.

IoT Apps

Mobile apps provide features and functionality such as in a house from a remote location, locking or unlocking a front door, and connecting to home security systems, managing household appliances using mobile apps cannot function without IoT technology. The company has developed more than 70 IoT embedded apps that function amazingly even today. The estimated development time for such apps will be 10 to 15 weeks and cost around $30,000 to $60,000.

Business Apps

The remote working environment has boosted the usage of business applications. From holding a virtual meeting to managing the tasks, business apps have made remote work better and easier. The estimated business application development time can be around 10 to 15 weeks and can cost around $10,000 to $20,000.

Educational Apps

The pandemic has forced students to study online, which boosted such mobile applications. These mobile applications made it easier for everyone around the globe to attend lectures whenever they wanted. Developing an educational mobile app with basic functions such as chat, assignment submission, audio-video functionality, in and out time requires 12 to 16 weeks development time and can cost around $15,000 to $25,000.

Fintech Apps

A mobile application providing features such as money transfer, mobile payment and invoices app, fundraising, personal finance management, the stock market, or any kind of online banking app, online payment method requires a minimum of 15 to 20 weeks development time and can cost around $ 50,000 to $80,000.

Social Media Apps

Target-based social media applications such as Facebook or even a video streaming application such as TikTok are trending nowadays. Developing such mobile applications requires a minimum of 10 to 15 weeks development time and can cost around $15,000 to $25,000.

Gaming Apps

The company has delivered promising solutions for mobile gaming applications starting from simple games to sudoku to multiplayer gaming apps such as PUBG. Game apps require a minimum of 15 to 20 weeks development time and can cost around $20,000 to $50,000.

Ecommerce Apps

Ecommerce mobile app solutions are ruling the world as it covers all the industry starting from clothing to home decor. The company has years of experience developing such solutions, which require around 10 to 15 weeks development time and can cost around $12,000 to $15,000.

Note: The development cost and time-frame may vary depending on the requirements.

"When it comes to developing a desired mobile application, no matter how small or big your requirements and costing can be, we at Hyperlink InfoSystem will never disappoint you. The team at Hyperlink InfoSystem is always there for you, starting from to research stage to after delivery support. Our aim to deliver the best solutions help us to become the most trusted app development partner for worldwide businesses in such short term." Says the CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Harnil Oza.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 450+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 4,000+ mobile apps for more than 2,500 clients around the world.

